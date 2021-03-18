Pitch Update: A funny thing happened to Leo Burnett this week

Ongoing

WPP has failed to make it through to the next phase of the $300m global Philips review, meaning Ogilvy will lose the international creative account after 10 years. RFIs were submitted in late January and the Dutch tech giant invited WPP to pitch alongside Dentsu, Interpublic and MDC & Partners. Dentsu's Carat has much of Philips' media business, though Wakemaker handled some digital media. R3 is running the process, which includes creative, media and communications. WPP declined to comment.

Reviews

Asda's clothing brand George has followed the supermarket into the pitch arena, launching a search for an agency to handle a back-to-school campaign. The process, which is being handled by Ingenuity, is almost complete with a winning shop expected to be announced imminently. A George spokeswoman said there was no incumbent on the account because it works with agencies on a project basis. However, it seems the last retained agency on the brand was the embattled Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which took the George work when it won the supermarket business in 2018.

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have launched a creative review after parting ways with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. They have issued an RFI for a creative agency and are working with Creativebrief on the process. AMV won the joint account in 2018, defeating stablemate Adam & Eve/DDB in the process. Virgin Atlantic had previously worked with A&E/DDB, while AMV was the incumbent on Virgin Holidays.

Wins

Leo Burnett has been appointed by Comic Relief as its creative partner for Red Nose Day 2022, following a competitive pitch. The Publicis Groupe agency has been handed the task of creating a 360 campaign that builds on the “Funny is power” brand platform launched to support 2021’s Red Nose Day.

Pablo, which has handled creative work for Sport Relief 2020 and RND 2021 – which takes place tomorrow (19 March) – declined to pitch. 2022 will mark the first time since the second Red Nose Day in 1989 that the event has taken place in two successive years.

Jo Cullen, head of marketing and media, at Comic Relief, said: “The last year has been a challenging one for many of us and the work we are doing and causes we are fundraising for, have never felt more urgent. It’s also never been more important to find moments to laugh as well. We want to show the nation that everyone has the power to do good and make a difference. And in Leo Burnett we have found a partner that understands the art and science that will go into achieving that, and we’re looking forward to seeing the next phase of 'Funny is power' come to life.”

Haygarth has been appointed as the lead creative agency to launch Ueshima Coffee Company in the UK market, following a three-way competitive pitch run by the brand. It will be working in partnership with DDB’s creative production agency, Gutenberg Global. Ueshima, Japan’s leading coffee brand, launched in the UK in January, with a creative communication strategy built around the idea of "Respect the ritual".

Ogilvy UK has been appointed by SaveMoneyCutCarbon – a leading platform that helps businesses, and now homeowners, take practical steps to be more sustainable, cutting energy and water bills, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint. The project was won without a pitch.

White Claw, the US market leader in the booming hard seltzer category, has appointed The Kite Factory to develop its media planning and buying strategy following a competitive pitch. The brand, founded in 2016, launched in the UK last May in its first expansion outside North America. Wavemaker was the incumbent and pitched for the business along with Love Sugar Science.