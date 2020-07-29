Pitch Update: Gousto, Betfair Casino, SAP and more

Ongoing

Gousto is expected to announce a winner imminently for its creative review. The recipe delivery box subscription service kicked off the pitch in June with the help of AAR. The incumbent is M&C Saatchi which declined to repitch.

Reviews

Jacobs Douwe Egberts has been contacting ad agencies directly about a creative brief. The coffee brand did not respond to Campaign's request for comment.

Wins

GSK consumer healthcare has picked Publicis Production and Tag to work on its global production capabilities. It broadens Publicis Groupe's remit with GSK as it has worked on its media planning and buying since 2018.

Tamara Rogers, global chief marketing officer at GSK consumer healthcare, said: "What excites me about this partnership is the integration of media, data and production. By pairing media, data and world-class production expertise from Publicis and Tag for GSK's brands, we can deliver meaningful content that is more relevant, personalised and effective at the speed and scale that consumers demand—anywhere in the world—with greater efficiency."

Betfair has picked Pablo to work on developing a new creative platform and integrated campaign for the newly merged Betfair Casino, which now incorporates the Arcade brand. The incumbent is Leo Burnett. Stephen Mault, brand director at Betfair, said: "Pablo came to the pitch process with their game face on. They had bags of enthusiasm, an open mind and great creative ideas – what more could a client ask for? We are really excited to be working with the team and can't wait to launch our new campaign."

Technology brand Livinguard has appointed Grey Europe as its first-ever agency of record to build the brand's hygiene-forward "Protected by Livinguard" platform, with a focus on business-to-business and business-to-consumer audiences. Grey Germany, Grey Consulting and Wildfire will be responsible for brand strategy and positioning, app development and delivery, communication strategy development for advertising, digital and social media. New work is set to launch in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and the US in autumn.

Eduardo Maruri, chief executive of Grey Europe, said: "This is a special win for us all. Not only has the account been won during the coronavirus pandemic, but also because Livinguard is a brand that generates innovative technology with a distinct focus on the environment and hygiene, which are so important right now."

Omnicom Media Group has been named media agency network of record for global software giant SAP. The remit includes SAP's global paid media planning and buying activities. OMG's PHD has held SAP's media account since 2015, but in what is termed an "extensive" review, OMD Worldwide chief executive Florian Adamski presented North Star, a customised media unit that will draw talent, tools and technology from the entire OMG network.

Ecoffee Cup has awarded its strategy, creative and communications account to Bold White Space after a competitive pitch handled by the company directly. The work will be led by Bold White Space co-founder and director Nick Ford-Young, reporting to Ecoffee Cup brand director David McLagan and operations director Oliver Wessely.

Bill's, the restaurant chain, has appointed digital marketing agency Engage to work on a website redesign and build, SEO strategy and implementation after a closed pitch. Clubhouse previously worked on the account.