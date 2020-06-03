Staff
Pitch Update: Gousto reviews ad account, Kraft Heinz schedules pitches for media

BMW is searching for an agency to work on global digital transformation.

Gousto: working with AAR

Ongoing

BMW is in advanced stages for a global digital transformation brief. Accenture Interactive, Deloitte Digital and Merkle are among those hoping to win the business, for which there is no incumbent.

Pitches are due to take place this month for Kraft Heinz’s global media account. Meetings would normally have taken place in the US, but will happen over video conference instead, a person familiar with the matter told Campaign. Kraft Heinz's contract with Publicis Groupe’s Starcom is expiring this year, so the business called a review in March.

BMB, The Gate and St Luke’s are preparing for final pitches for blood-cancer charity DKMS’s ad account next week. It is the first time that the organisation will work with a creative agency. Oystercatchers is running the process.

Reviews

Gousto is reviewing its creative account, parting ways with M&C Saatchi after two years. The recipe-box brand has enlisted the help of AAR to run the process and the incumbent has opted not to repitch. 

Tom Wallis, chief marketing officer at Gousto, said: "We've enjoyed a very productive relationship with M&C Saatchi, who have been instrumental in helping us launch our brand in the UK. We couldn't be more grateful for their enthusiasm and input over the past two years. We're now looking forward to finding a new agency partner to take the brand to the next stage in our development – an exciting task!" 

M&C Saatchi's most recent campaign for the brand promoted Gousto's non-profit Food Finder directory – a list of local food businesses offering delivery and collection during the coronavirus lockdown. An M&C Saatchi spokesperson said: "We're proud to have been part of Gousto’s growth story, which has seen them eclipse HelloFresh here in the UK, and we wish them well in the future."

Wins

David Golding and James Murphy’s New Commercial Arts has snatched the Halifax ad account from the pair’s previous agency, Adam & Eve/DDB, ending a nine-year relationship. New Commercial Arts, which launched two weeks ago, will work on brand strategy, advertising and customer experience.

Jack & Bry, which makes meat alternatives from jackfruit, has appointed Forever Beta as its first creative partner after a competitive pitch. The brand is looking to grow its business globally.

Sports retailer Decathlon UK has picked The SEO Works to support and manage its organic search and content strategy. The brand previously worked with Zazzle Media for content marketing on a project basis. 

