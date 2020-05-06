Staff
Pitch Update: Govt extends agency frameworks, shops meet with Man City

Clipper held virtual pitch meetings.

Government: Crown Commercial Service has extended agency frameworks amid pandemic
Ongoing

The Crown Commercial Service has extended the "campaign solutions" and "communication services" frameworks by a year because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. A statement from the government said: "Government communications and campaigns have a vital role to play in tackling coronavirus and this must be our primary focus. The extensions will ensure campaign continuity for this vital period while ensuring we are able to get the best outcomes from the future procurements."

A review of the frameworks was due to take place this summer.

Manchester City and Creativebrief are holding meetings with four agencies this week to co-author a brief in the club’s media pitch. These will then be narrowed down to two or three for a final stage. Man City had hoped to appoint an agency by 11 May but the process has been delayed by about two weeks.

Agencies vying for the ViacomCBS media review have submitted RFIs and expect to hear back the week commencing 18 May. The owner of Channel 5 and MTV kicked off the process at the end of last month with the help of AAR. Incumbent PHD is involved.

Isobel, St Luke’s and The Brooklyn Brothers pitched for the Clipper ad account over video-conferencing software this week and are hoping to learn who the winner is at the end of May. The tea brand, which is owned by Wessanen, wants "more alignment" across all of its markets.

Wins

Foot Locker has picked Gravity Road as its lead European digital agency after a competitive pitch handled by Creativebrief. The footwear and clothing retailer previously worked with Isobar Amsterdam.

Organix, the food brand for babies and toddlers, has chosen VCCP as its lead creative agency after a pitch. The first work will be out in the summer. The brand previously used The Gate. VCCP picked up the media account in December last year. 

BrewDog has appointed Manchester-based website optimisation agency User Conversion to help personalise the user experience for its online shop.

