Pitch Update: Greene King, TikTok and Moonpig rethink agency requirements

Reviews

Greene King, the brewer and managed pub company owner, is searching for an agency to work across its media, creative and through-the-line accounts. It has split with PR shop WPR, which declined to repitch. Greene King is working with Ingenuity on the pitch.

Insurance company Policy Expert is searching for its first creative agency with the help of AAR. The brand wants an agency to help it grow by developing a brand positioning and an above-the-line campaign. Policy Expert expects to make an appointment by early September.

Andrew Elder at Policy Expert said: "In 10 years, we have built a very successful business through a combination of direct marketing, word of mouth and working closely with price-comparison websites. We are now looking to appoint a strategic and creative partner to help supercharge Policy Expert for the next stage of our development."

Moonpig, the online greeting-cards retailer, is reviewing its UK media planning and buying amid a surge in demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The brand began contacting prospective agencies at the beginning of the month, according to a source familiar with the process. The review puts WPP’s MediaCom on alert. The agency declined to comment.

TikTok is reconsidering its media agency requirements in the UK, despite having already run two reviews in less than two years. The rapidly growing social media platform, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has been talking to agency groups about its media account in the UK and more broadly, a source familiar with the talks told Campaign.

TikTok appointed Omnicom’s PHD as its international media agency of record in August 2019. PHD was tasked with handling media buying in all markets except China, where TikTok does not operate (ByteDance runs a sister app called Douyin in that market). However, that relationship was limited to a one-year contract in the UK to avoid a long-term conflict of interest, because PHD UK is the media agency for Twitter.

Wins

Sweaty Betty has appointed And Rising to create its first TV campaign in both the US and the UK. There is no incumbent and the agency was handed the work without a pitch.

Brown-Forman has picked DDB Unlimited as its lead strategic and creative agency for vodka brand Finlandia, with support from Haygarth on shopper and retail marketing. The competitive pitch process was managed by Creativebrief and run remotely.

Supermarket chain Lidl has hired We Are Social to handle social media marketing, influencer marketing and community management after a pitch. Lidl had previously used integrated shop Dentsu X for social media and called a pitch at the end of 2019 in order to "explore new multichannel support". Ogilvy and Omnicom's OMD UK/Drum were also involved in the process managed by AAR.

St Luke’s has picked up the Mail Newspapers ad account after a competitive pitch. The brief covers the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and Mail+, the brand's digital subscription product. The incumbent is Big Al’s Creative Emporium.