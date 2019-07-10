Pitch Update: Guinness reviews global digital account

Ongoing

Atomic, Come the Glorious Day, Isobel and The Corner have been shortlisted for the integrated creative account for Ascot Racecourse, the horseracing and entertainment venue, in a pitch process run through Oystercatchers. Pitches are due to take place later this month and a decision is expected in August. Incumbent Antidote is not repitching.

Reviews

Guinness, the Diageo stout brand, has issued RFPs to agencies for a global digital brief. It is working with Creativebrief on the process. Guinness wants to appoint a shop to run work in Europe and come up with a global strategy. The incumbent is R/GA, which will be defending the business. A Diageo spokeswoman said: "We are reviewing some of our digital agencies for Guinness as we seek to have a single digital agency supporting our global strategy and European digital work."

Wins

Centrica’s global integrated review came to an end this week as a WPP-led group of agencies pipped Publicis Groupe to the post. The & Partnership (a joint venture in which WPP has a 49% stake) will work on creative, Wunderman Thompson on CRM and MediaCom on media. It will be known as Team Nucleus.

Publicis Groupe is to create a brand relaunch campaign for BT Group. It is the first time an agency other than Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has worked on advertising for its core brand in 23 years.

Eurostar has awarded its global media planning and buying account to WPP’s Wavemaker. IProspect, the Dentsu Aegis Network agency, previously worked on the performance side of the business, as well as some above-the-line briefs. ID Comms ran the process.

Homebase has handed its creative business to Atomic after a competitive pitch against Fold7 and Joint. The review was run through AAR. Atomic joins Havas Media to work on turning around the Homebase business.

VCCP has won Invesco’s global creative review after seeing off competition from Grey London and Landor. The pitch was run by Alchemists.

Panini, the collectables brand, has appointed McCann Birmingham after a pitch to launch its new collection as the official sticker and trading-card partner of the Premier League. The integrated account includes creative, experiential, PR and social activity. It is the first time Panini has worked with an agency.

Pip & Nut, the nut butter brand, has picked Who Wot Why to handle its creative account after a three-way pitch.

Sports media and digital marketing agency Sports Revolution has been awarded a five-year contract by the London Legacy Development Corporation after a tendering process to commercialise media assets at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The agency will sell advertising on screens at sites including the London Aquatics Centre and the Copper Box Arena. The work was previously handled in-house.