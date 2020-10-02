Pitch Update: Havas nets John West creative and media account

Reviews

Nestlé is reviewing its Chinese media planning and buying account. Incumbent Mindshare is defending the business against Publicis Media and other agencies. According to sources, digital transformation and ecommerce are critical parts of the review and presentations took place in the past week. R3 is believed to be the pitch consultant.

Wins

John West, the tinned-fish brand, has consolidated its creative and media business into Havas as the brand aims to tap into the healthy-eating market. Havas pitched against Pablo and MullenLowe London in the final stages. Oystercatchers handled the process, which kicked off over the summer.

Havas will work on strategic planning, creative development, all media spend and shopper marketing. John West wants its campaigns to highlight the health benefits of fish as a natural source of protein and Omega-3.

Jon Burton, marketing director at John West, said: "This is an exciting time for John West and we're delighted to have Havas on board to help fulfill our ambitions. We were impressed by their deep understanding of our business and passion for John West.

"Together, we're looking to unlock significant growth opportunities for the brand. As consumers increasingly put health and wellbeing at the forefront of their purchasing decisions, enjoying fish as part of a nutritious, protein-rich diet is one of the little steps we can all take towards leading a more balanced lifestyle."

Kraft Heinz has awarded the social and digital account for its Baby brand to Media Bounty. It follows a pitch process that was run by Creativebrief. There was no incumbent.

New Balance Football has appointed Ear to the Ground as its global retained lead agency after a competitive pitch. Ear to the Ground beat four agencies to the brief that will see the shop work on the brand's global football strategy and creative. The incumbent is Zak.

Soulful Food, the ready-meal company, has picked Dog Cat & Mouse, the start-up agency founded by Jo Tanner and Steve Stokes, to handle its ad account.