Pitch Update: Heinz seeks social and digital agency for baby brands

Ongoing



Four agencies are waiting to hear whether they have been appointed to the creative account of recipe box subscription service Gousto, with the result due next week.

Reviews

Heinz is on the hunt for an agency to work on its social and digital advertising business for its baby-food products. The company has enlisted the help of Creativebrief to assist with the process, which is due to take place remotely. RFIs have been sent to agencies. There is no incumbent.

Wins

Telefónica has retained Havas Media Group as its global media agency without a formal pitch. This builds on a six-year partnership, which covers brands such as O2 and Movistar. The telecoms company has been working with Havas to build its future operating model, which makes use of more data for an efficient communications strategy in the UK, Spain and Germany.

Eduardo Navarro, Telefónica global strategy and corporate affairs director, said: “The Havas offering will deliver even greater flexibility in an increasingly competitive telco industry. We are just beginning to build our future vision for Telefónica worldwide but know that, in Havas Media Group, we have a partner that will come with us on the journey.”

And Rising has been appointed by housing developer Get Living after a competitive pitch. The agency will handle creative and strategic marketing communications for the brand and its major projects, including East VIllage (the former athletes’ village next to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park), Elephant Central in south London and New Maker Yards in Manchester, as well as new locations in London, Leeds and Glasgow. The company previously worked with agencies including Small Back Room.

Love or Fear has been chosen by luxury men’s fragrance and accessory brand Czech & Speake as its first creative agency of record. The appointment was made without a pitch.

Atom, the app-based bank, has picked performance marketing agency Journey Further to work on its SEO, paid search and display activity. There was no pitch and the appointment follows a four-month trial period.