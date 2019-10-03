Pitch Update: Holland & Barrett pitch restarts, Smart Energy GB calls review

See this week's new-business rankings here

Ongoing

Holland & Barrett’s ad pitch is back on after the brand paused the review when global chief marketing officer Caroline Hipperson left the business last month. Her replacement, Nick Collard, is now leading the review with the help of AAR. Incumbent Pablo is repitching.

Lucozade held pitches for its creative business this week with Adam & Eve/DDB, Droga5 London, Lucky Generals and Mother. Incumbent Grey withdrew from the process at an earlier stage. Lucozade is also working with AAR on the review.

Reviews

Organisers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are on the hunt for advertising, marketing, events, design and PR agencies to handle a £3m communications brief. In a Tender Electronic Daily document, the organising body said it is "seeking suppliers that can deliver a series of large-scale strategic integrated marketing campaigns".

Smart Energy GB, the body promoting smart energy meter take-up, is seeking an agency to handle social media activity. The tender process is being overseen by Smart Energy chief marketing officer Gavin Sheppard and director of PR and digital Ellen Clark. It's a new agency relationship and does not affect Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which holds the main creative account.

Zoflora, the Thornton & Ross cleaning brand, is searching for its first creative agency. The brand is popular with Instagram cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch. Creativebrief is assisting with the review.

Wins

Havas Media has won the media planning and buying account for Ronseal, the wood care and performance paints brand owned by Sherwin-Williams, after a review process. The agency already works on sister brand Valspar. MediaCom Manchester is the incumbent.

Zenith has won Three's UK media planning and buying account after a competitive pitch. Incumbent Mindshare had worked on the business for 13 years.

Gulf Oil has appointed Leo Burnett London to develop a global brand strategy. It is the first time the oil company has hired a global ad agency. The Publicis Groupe shop has been tasked with brand positioning in key markets across the world, as well as all strategic output. Gulf Oil has partnerships with Manchester United and MotoGP.

Creature London has won the creative account for online cards and gifts retailer Moonpig after a competitive pitch. The agency beat Pablo and incumbent Quiet Storm, which had worked on Moonpig since 2017. The review was managed by Oystercatchers.

Goodstuff Communications has picked up the £5m UK media business for Italian drinks group Illva Saronno, which owns Tia Maria and Disaronno. The independent shop pitched against Manning Gottlieb OMD, the7stars and Wavemaker.

Photobox, the online photo printing company, has appointed Eight&four to work on its pre-Christmas activity. The agency will handle creative and media duties.