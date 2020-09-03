Pitch Update: Hotels.com gets agencies in a (virtual) room, RNLI sets sail with Medialab

Ongoing

Hotels.com, which called a review in July after splitting with Crispin Porter & Bogusky, is holding tissue meetings this week with about six agencies – including Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, McCann and The Brooklyn Brothers – which will take place remotely. Final presentations are set to take place in late September.

Wins

Quorn Foods has picked Adam & Eve/DDB to work on a global campaign that will tap into the trend of turning to meat alternatives to be more eco-friendly. The agency won the account after a competitive pitch that took place over lockdown. There was no incumbent on the global account.

Zespri International, which markets kiwi fruit, has selected an interdisciplinary team from WPP to serve as its global agency of record, after a year-long pitch. The remit covers 53 markets in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan). The integrated team includes VMLY&R, Mindshare, Hogarth Worldwide and Geometry.

Whirlpool, the home appliances company, has consolidated its EMEA advertising and media requirements into WPP after a competitive pitch that took nine months. The brief covers creative, media, digital, shopper marketing and PR, and will pull talent from agencies including Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R, M/SIX and AKQA.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has appointed Medialab as its independent data marketing partner following a competitive pitch. The incumbent was Wavemaker.

Men’s footwear brand Martel & Ram has appointed Boldspace to a brief that includes strategy, creative, marketing and PR, following a three-way pitch. There was no incumbent.

Fitness apparel and accessories brand Gymshark has appointed Propellernet as its first retained SEO agency following a fully remote, competitive pitch.

Soft-drink brand Zag has appointed BMB as its agency of record, to handle its creative advertising and UK launch campaign. BMB won the business without a pitch and will be the first agency to work with the UK start-up brand.