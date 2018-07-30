Pitch update: House of Fraser, Ancestry, Caffe Nero, Gymbox, and more

Ancestry: three creative agencies are pitching for its business

Ongoing reviews

Pitches for House of Fraser took place yesterday (1 August). Creature of London, The & Partnership London and Who Wot Why are pitching. Uncommon was involved in the process but pulled out before this week. The incumbent agency, 18 Feet & Rising, declined to repitch.

Ancestry, which helps people find out their family history, is looking for an agency for a creative project. It held initial pitches with three agencies – Anomaly, FCB Inferno and McCann London – last week, and all three have been invited to re-pitch in the next few weeks. The brand previously worked with Droga5 London.

Following last week's Caffe Nero pitch, three agencies are now in the running (down from four) and the final pitch has been scheduled for the first week of September.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Gymbox, the London gym chain, is reviewing its advertising requirements and has had initial conversations with prospective agencies this week. Mother is not involved in the process after having worked for Gymbox on a project basis.

Liquid, a new Jaguar Land Rover-backed car rental brand, is reviewing its advertising requirements ahead of a possible marketing assault. InMotion Ventures, the startup studio that was launched by JLR in 2016, has contacted agencies with a request for information but has not yet specified a marketing brief.

Iwoca, the business-to-business money lender, is on the lookout for an agency (or agencies) to handle creative advertising and PR. Ingenuity is assisting with agency search and the brand has said it is looking for agencies that "understand fintech", according to a source familiar with the review.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Shell has confirmed its global agency roster, two weeks after it was first reported by Campaign US. The agencies are Doremus, Edelman, Geometry, H&K Strategies, Mirum (J Walter Thompson), VCCP, VCCP Retail and Wunderman, while MediaCom retains the media business. JWT retains the master brand business, which was not part of the review.

Kenco has chosen Karmarama as its lead creative agency following a competitive pitch for the £10m account. Karmarama fought off Saatchi & Saatchi and VCCP to win the account, which was previously held by JWT London.

Barclaycard has appointed Droga5 London as its lead creative agency following a competitive review. Droga5 beat Leo Burnett London and Pablo in the final round. Iris, the incumbent, did not repitch, and Oystercatchers handled the process.

Samsung has appointed Leo Burnett as lead agency for its global Visual Display business, starting with a brief to create work for the Korean tech brand's QLED TVs, following a pitch. Samsung has previously worked with Adam & Eve/DDB for QLED TV work but the appointment does not affect the Omnicom agency's relationshup with Samsung in North America.

Personalised health service Thrivahas appointed 18 Feet & Rising as its first creative agency following a competitive pitch.

Mr President has been appointed by Plan International to work on a three-year campaign on girls’ rights, following a competitive pitch. The charity has previously worked with agencies including Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Recipe has been appointed as social agency for Natural Balance Foods' Trek bars and snack range. Wavemaker previously handled social for the brand.