Pitch Update: ITV books briefings with media agencies, Plenty holds ad pitches

Ongoing

ITV is holding meetings with agencies shortlisted in its media planning and buying review this week. The broadcaster kicked off the process last month, putting incumbent Goodstuff Communications on alert. The brief also includes a media pitch for BritBox, the TV streaming service in partnership with the BBC that launched towards the end of last year. Total Media is the incumbent for BritBox and has been invited to repitch.

Plenty, the kitchen roll brand owned by Essity, has held pitches for its UK creative account. Publicis.Poke, the incumbent, is competing against Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and final pitches are being held this week. The review does not affect Publicis' other work with Essity globally, including 11 brands in 22 markets. AMV also works with Essity on Bodyform/Libresse, for which the agency has created the acclaimed campaigns "Blood normal" and "Viva la vulva". Essity declined to comment.

Lucky Generals and MullenLowe are awaiting Fever-Tree’s decision after the tonic water brand held creative pitches last week. The brand is looking to appoint a new agency and works with Goodstuff Communications on media.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Odd are among the shops competing for the New Look ad account. The high-street retailer has been contacting agencies about the pitch over the past few weeks with the help of Ingenuity. It has been working on a turnaround plan amid falling sales. New Look did not return Campaign's request for comment.

The Lloyd’s of London ad pitch is at the final stage. The insurance business, the origins of which date back to the late 17th century, is working with Creativebrief on the process. Lloyd’s most recently worked with Rufus Leonard, which was appointed in 2016, although the brand said it was not the incumbent agency.

Fold7 and Brooklyn Brothers are among those involved in the Photobox European ad pitch. VCCP was involved at an earlier stage but is understood to have withdrawn from the process. Who Wot Why won the business as a project in 2018 and is not repitching. The review is being handled by Ingenuity and chemistry meetings took place last week. It follows Photobox's appointment of Eight & Four to handle its pre-Christmas media and creative activity in 2019.

Wins

IPG Mediabrands’ UM is poised to land Emirates’ global media account after a competitive review. Havas, the incumbent, and WPP were among other groups that took part in the pitch. An Emirates spokesman declined to give any guidance about the outcome of the review, which began in July 2019, but Havas confirmed that it expects to relinquish the business. Multiple sources said IPG Mediabrands has won and will take over in the autumn. A spokesman for IPG Mediabrands would not comment.

Riviera Travel has awarded its creative account to Kitchen after a pitch handled by AAR. The agency will create a campaign to run across TV, direct and digital media. The business was previously handled by MBA.

Martin Randall Travel has appointed AKA to handle its media planning and buying after a competitive pitch. There was no incumbent.

FreeAgent, the Edinburgh-based fintech company, has awarded its media planning and buying account to Yonder Media without a pitch. The agency, which is part of The Beyond Collective, will help the brand grow and acquire new customers.

Birds Eye has extended its remit with Grey London after appointing the agency as creative lead for Aunt Bessie’s without a pitch. The business was previously held by St Luke’s, which won it in 2016, and was moved without a formal pitch. Media for Aunt Bessie's is handled by Zenith.

Food company Mizkan has appointed Wonderhood Studios to handle advertising for its Branston pickle brand, as well as Sarson’s, Haywards and Osu. Mcgarrybowen, which had worked on the business since 2013, was involved in a four-way pitch that also included Wieden & Kennedy and Who Wot Why.

Underwear company Heist has picked Quiet Storm to handle its advertising without a pitch, briefing the agency to devise a multichannel marketing campaign to build awareness and drive sales of its tights and shapewear. Quiet Storm’s appointment follows a number of chemistry meetings with Heist, which previously produced its advertising in-house. While the agency and brand are currently focused on a major project for 2020, the relationship could extend beyond this year.