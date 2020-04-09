Staff
Pitch Update: ITV and Man City hold virtual pitch meetings

EDF Energy has awarded creative account to Havas London.

ITV: Goodstuff and Total Media currently work on media
Ongoing

As the UK ends its third week in lockdown, some brands are continuing with their reviews. ITV held its media planning and buying pitch last week in a virtual format. The broadcaster kicked off its search in January, putting Goodstuff Communications on alert. The review also includes BritBox – an account that is currently held by Total Media. The two incumbents are understood to still be in the process.

The Manchester City Football Club media pitch is also pushing ahead. The client held chemistry meetings with agencies last week through a virtual setting. It has enlisted the help of Creativebrief.

Wins

EDF Energy has consolidated its UK brand creative and media accounts into Havas UK without a formal process. Havas London will lead strategy and creative execution, working alongside Arena Media, which will handle media planning and buying in addition to its existing corporate remit.

Di Bowden, head of brand and marketing at EDF, said: "At a time of such uncertainty, we want our stakeholders to feel reassured that EDF remains dedicated to generating low-carbon power and maintaining support to its customers. Our partnership with Havas will leverage their broad experience to help share our unique brand messaging as widely as possible."

M&C Saatchi Performance continues to run EDF’s performance media activity, while M&C Saatchi Accelerator remains on the creative roster.

Brooke, the animal-welfare charity, has picked The Kite Factory to work on its performance media business after a competitive pitch. The incumbent is John Ayling & Associates.

The Department for Education has appointed Sigma as its user experience and design partner in Manchester and the north of England.

