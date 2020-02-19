Pitch Update: ITV shortlists agencies for media, Very schedules pitches

Ongoing

Essence, Goodstuff Communications, M/SIX, PHD, Spark Foundry and Total Media have been shortlisted for the ITV/BritBox media planning and buying review. The agencies attended briefings last week with the broadcaster. Goodstuff and Total Media are the incumbents for ITV and BritBox respectively.

Grey London, St Luke’s and The Brooklyn Brothers, among others, are vying for the Very creative business. The retailer called the review last month, putting 10-year incumbent St Luke’s on alert. Pitches are scheduled for next week.

BMB is the third agency in the running for the Photobox European ad account. Last week, Campaign revealed that that Fold7 and The Brooklyn Brothers were involved in the process, which is being run by Ingenuity. The brand previously worked with Who Wot Why on a project basis.

Wins

Pernod Ricard has appointed McCann London to deliver a new positioning and global campaign platform for French aperitif brand Lillet without a pitch. There was no incumbent. McCann already works with Pernod Ricard on Scotch whisky brand Chivas Regal.

Jungle Creations’ ad agency The Wild has won the UK social media account for Accor Hotels after a competitive pitch. The business covers the Ibis, Ibis Styles, Ibis Budget, Mercure and Novotel brands. The incumbent was OneFifty Consultancy.

Mindshare has been awarded the £3m media account of furniture and interiors retailer The Cotswold Company. Mindshare will take over the business on 1 April from incumbent All Response Media.

Innovate UK, part of the government’s research and innovation organisation, has picked MSQ Partners to work on its data and communication capabilities after a competitive pitch. The agency group will help grow awareness of Innovate UK among businesses and increase the size of its database.

Great State has been chosen by climate-innovation organisation EIT Climate-KIC to deliver a digital platform to support the Climathon initiative, a "solutions hackathon" taking place in more than 100 cities that aims to develop new ideas, products and services. The win follows a pitch and there was no incumbent.

The United Nations Development Program for Latin America and the Caribbean, which is working to eradicate poverty and reduce inequalities, has appointed Brandwidth as its innovation agency of record without a pitch. The shop will develop solutions to critical development challenges, harnessing emerging technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and machine learning. There was no incumbent.