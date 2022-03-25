Pitch Update: John Lewis, Mind, River Island, Klarna and more

Wins

MG OMD's winning streak continues; this time it extended its relationship with John Lewis Partnership following a competitive pitch. The agency, which has worked with the iconic retailer of famous Christmas ads since 2006, will continue to handle media buying and planning, including digital and programmatic, for the partnership’s brands, including the eponymous department store, Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis Financial Services. MG OMD beat Havas Media and indy the7stars in a pitch process that was facilitated by Oystercatchers.

Mental health charity Mind has appointed Publicis Health’s Langland as its strategic and creative agency, following a competitive pitch process. With no previous incumbent, three agencies including Langland made it to the final pitching stage. Langland will develop the charity’s first overarching brand campaign, which will launch during Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

The team at Manchester media agency Love Sugar Science are updating their wardrobes for spring after River Island hired the indy to handle its media planning and buying. The competitive pitch, which hopefully included a fashion show, was run by procurement specialists Ebit. The account was previously handled by MG OMD.

Buy-now, pay-later app Klarna has booked MediaCom as its global retained media agency of record, following a competitive pitch. The contract began 1 February and MediaCom now executes media buying and planning for the Swedish fintech company’s key markets, including the UK, Spain, Italy, and France. The agency’s remit excludes North America, where Havas Media Group won the retained account last December. For MediaCom's sake we sincerely hope the buy-now, pay-later policy does not extend to Klarna's own partnerships.

Fintech payments firm Square has appointed WPP's Wavemaker to handle its international media account following a competitive pitch process. Wavemaker will manage the media planning and buying for Square’s key markets: North America – US and Canada – and EMEA, including the UK, Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal.

Iris has cracked the brief to run Scholl’s Wellness Company’s global creative account, following a competitive three-way pitch. The other two agencies involved in the pitch process were BBD Perfect Storm and St Luke’s, with Oystercatchers, Tina Fegent and MCA having assisted in the search and selection. We hear the Iris team has received proper advice on how to soothe their blistered feet after they embarked on a victory lap around London. Scholl has previously worked with Havas Germany.

Funkin Cocktails is toasting to Brave, which it recently appointed as its lead creative agency following a competitive pitch handled by Creativebrief. The other agencies that wanted a sip of the action were 2050 and Digital Natives. The AG Barr-owned beverage company previously worked with Red Brick Road and Visual Method, the latter working on its Christmas campaign last year.

Snack brand Fulfil has appointed Digital Natives as its social media agency of record, following a two-way competitive pitch against Wilderness. The process was facilitated by Ingenuity and Digital Natives will build campaigns that will focus on raising brand awareness, while also upping their office snack game.

The Kite Factory has been appointed media planning and buying agency for NHS Charities Together, recently winning the account after a competitive pitch involving three unnamed agencies. NHS Charities Together works with more than 230 NHS charities across the UK, helping the NHS go further for patients, staff and volunteers. The Kite Factory will be working as partner across key campaigns covering everything from fundraising to driving greater awareness and understanding of the organisation. There was no incumbent.

To read this week's new-business rankings, click here.