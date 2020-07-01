Pitch Update: John West calls media and creative pitch

Ongoing

Uncommon Creative Studio and VCCP are going head to head in the final round of the Walkers advertising review. Pitches are due to take place this week. White Door Consulting and Tina Fegent are assisting with the process, which covers Walkers and Sensations. Walkers split with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in May after 22 years.

Reviews

John West, the tinned-fish brand, has been contacting agences about its creative and media account. The review is in the early stages and is being handled by Oystercatchers. John West confirmed the process.

Flower-delivery service Bloom & Wild is on the hunt for a creative agency. The brand has had chemistry meetings. It follows the appointment of Goodstuff Communications as its media agency last year. Bloom & Wild did not respond to Campaign’s request for comment.

Sanofi, the French pharmaceuticals giant that is involved in the search for a coronavirus vaccine, has kicked off a global media agency review despite the pandemic. Havas is the incumbent in North America and WPP’s Mindshare manages the business in most of the rest of the world. Industry sources say Sanofi has contacted major agency holding companies about the review, although the company did not respond to a request for comment. MediaSense is understood to be advising on the pitch but would not comment.

Wins

Peugeot is splitting with BETC and Havas after more than 30 years and awarded its global creative account to Omnicom. Omnicom has created a bespoke shop called Open, which stands for Omnicom for Peugeot Engine, and will take on a three-year contract from 1 January 2021. The process was handled by The Observatory International’s Paris office. BETC and Havas repitched.

Promote Iceland has handed its advertising, PR, social and experiential account to M&C Saatchi Group. The agency, in partnership with Reykjavik-based agency Peel, won the competitive pitch against 14 other agencies. The brief extends to more than 20 countries, with a priority given to key markets: Germany, the UK and the US. The business was previously handled by Íslenska and The Brooklyn Brothers.

Rapp has won Samsung’s UK social media business after a competitive pitch. The agency will work with the in-house marketing and social media teams on campaign planning, creative development and implementation, as well as strategic direction. We Are Social worked on this account until 2018.

UK Export Finance, the UK export credit agency, has awarded its creative account to Engine after a pitch. The shop has been hired for a two-year contract and will work on strategic and creative development, data insight, direct marketing and PR. MSQ Partners was the incumbent.

Fitness brand Gymbox has appointed BMB to refresh its branding and create an ad campaign, following a pitch handled directly by the brand. There was no incumbent – Gymbox’s most recent work, including a campaign that received criticism for making light of workplace harassment, was created in-house.

US video-game developer Bungie has given its media planning and buying account for North America, Europe and Asia Pacific to Wavemaker. The company is behind games including Marathon, Myth, Halo and Destiny. Brian Porter, digital marketing director of Bungie, said: "The gaming industry has never been more competitive, so we need a smart and proactive media agency partner to help us cut through the noise and match our ambition. Delivering media to our millions of fans around the world is paramount. Wavemaker’s knowledge and expertise positions them well to assist us in overcoming the challenges faced in a fast-moving industry."

Another video-gaming brand, Kojima Productions, has appointed Way to Blue, the Miroma Group agency, to work on digital, social, creative content and PR activity. Way to Blue has been asked to create a global integrated communications strategy. Kojima previously worked with a number of agencies but this is the first time that it has appointed a retained shop.

Symington's has tasked Creature to come up with a tone of voice and launch a multichannel campaign to help Naked Noodle reach new customers. Christine Everett, head of snacking at Symington’s, said: "We loved Creature’s excitement and felt like they nailed the tone we were hoping for. We’re massively looking forward to kicking off the partnership with our biggest brand campaign yet." Leeds-based Brass previously worked with Naked Noodle.

McGuigan Wines has enlisted 20something as creative partner of record for its European division. The Australian brand’s previous campaign was a partnership with UKTV’s Drama channel and was created by UKTV Creative.

German wine brand Black Tower has picked drinks marketing specialist YesMore as its lead global creative and marketing agency after a pitch. The incumbent was Pico Communications.

Bakery brand St Pierre has named Brilliant Agency its UK marketing shop, with a brief including social media strategy, influencer campaigns, brand partnerships and consumer activations. Owner St Pierre Groupe appointed Brilliant without a pitch on the back of the agency’s work on another of its brands, Baker Street. The account was previously with Prohibition.

Love Or Fear has been handed the creative account for Elder, the live-in care service, following a five-way pitch. There was no incumbent.