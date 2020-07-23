Pitch Update: John West and Policy Expert hold chemistry meetings

Ongoing

Chemistry meetings for the John West media and creative account took place this week. The tinned-fish brand is working with Oystercatchers.

The government’s "campaign services" and "communication solutions" agency frameworks have been extended by another year to 15 January 2022 and 15 December 2022 respectively. A review of the frameworks was due to take place this summer.

Insurance company Policy Expert is holding chemistry meetings this week for its ad account. The brand is working with AAR to find a shop that will help it grow its business by developing a brand positioning and an above-the-line campaign. There is no incumbent.

Wins

Wonderhood Studios has won Three’s ad account, beating Mother and Uncommon Creative Studio in the final pitch process, which was handled by AAR up until the shortlist stage. Wonderhood will begin work on the business in the coming weeks and has been briefed to create a new strategic brand platform. Three split with incumbent Wieden & Kennedy London in May after 10 years.

Premier Inn has picked Leo Burnett London as its creative agency, following a four-month competitive pitch process that predominantly took place virtually. The agency will be responsible for Premier Inn’s above-the-line advertising as the hotel chain continues the phased reopening of its sites amid the coronavirus outbreak. Incumbent agency Lucky Generals declined to repitch for the account, ending its four-year relationship with the hotel group earlier this year.

Holland & Barrett has awarded its ad account to VCCP after a competitive pitch process that began in August last year. VCCP will be responsible for the health and wellness products retailer's strategic and creative output, taking over from incumbent Pablo London, which did not defend the account. AAR worked with Holland & Barrett on the pitch process.

DMC Group, the needlecraft business, has appointed BMB to work on a global strategy brief for three of its brands: DMC, Sirdar and Wool and The Gang. The pitch process was run directly by the client. There is no incumbent.