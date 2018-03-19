Pitch update: Just Eat, GambleAware, Betway, Age UK

Betway: set to shortlist creative agencies in ad review after appointing OMD UK to handle its media

Ongoing reviews

Just Eat has put its advertising review on hold until the autumn, to ensure its advertising approach was aligned with the brand’s long-term strategic plan, and will continue to work with Karmarama in the meantime. It called the review in February, less than two years after appointing Karmarama.

GambleAware has completed chemistry meetings with agencies hoping to win its new brief to drop addicts in the making. Four agencies have been shortlisted to take part in pitches in May. The charity, which asked ISBA to help it select an agency, is not considering brands currently working for broadcasters or gambling companies. The project does not affect 18 Feet & Rising's position as its retained ad agency.

For agencies that have no problem working with bookies, the RFIs for Betway were completed last week. Successful agencies will be invited to pitch in April, but a final decision is not expected until June. Betway has split with Above & Beyond.

A result is expected imminently following Lebara's ad agency review. The mobile network brand saw London Advertising and McCann London for final-stage pitches. Incumbent TBWA\London did not repitch.

Magnet has invited four agencies to pitch for its ad account following chemistry meetings: two from London and two from Manchester, including 13-year incumbent Cheetham Bell.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Age UK, the charity for older people, is searching for a lead creative agency to work on its 2018 Christmas brand campaign. Drum, the incumbent, is not repitching, and the review is being run through Creativebrief.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Virgin Atlantic has split with Adam & Eve/DDB after Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO was chosen to run a consolidated advertising account for both Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays.

Swiss herbal cough sweet manufacturer Ricola has appointed Publicis Worldwide to handle its global creative and digital accounts, following a pitch. Ricola last launched a global campaign in 2013 by German agency Jung von Matt.

Oreo has appointed Elvis to handle a major pan-Euopean brand activation project following a three-way competitive pitch process. The agency extends its relationship with Mondelez having created the Cadbury Creme Egg camp earlier this year. HeyHuman previously worked with Oreo.

Betway has appointed OMD UK to run its £30m UK media account after a competitive pitch. The business moves from Starcom and AAR helped with agency selection.

Gett, the ride-hailing app, has appointed VCCP to work on digital and above-the-line advertising in the UK, as well as to consult on brand, following a competitive four-way pitch. There is no incumbent but Gett previously worked with St Luke's.

Grey London has joined WPP’s Team Campari after being announced as Bulldog’s global lead agency. Grey is the first agency to be appointed since Campari bought the brand last year.

The Department for International Trade has appointed M&C Saatchi to handle two briefs as part of its ongoing £8m "GREAT" campaign to boost international investment: "GREAT International Trade", promoting British goods and services to international B2B and government buyers, and "Invest in GREAT Britain & NI", encouraging inbound foreign direct investment.

Following a competitive pitch, The Open University has appointed Rapp UK to build and deliver its social media strategy. Rapp, which also handles media planning and buying for the university, will be responsible for the campaign planning, creative development and implementation as well as the strategic direction of the University’s social output. There was no incumbent agency on the account.

Golin has been appointed to lead social strategy and content creation for Volvic and Evian after a competitive pitch. HeyHuman previously worked with the brands.

Equality and Diversity Forum, the national network of organisations promoting equality and human rights, has appointed Mcgarrybowen to create its advertising after a pitch run through AAR. There is no incumbent.