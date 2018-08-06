Pitch update: Just Eat, Nando's, Mars, Mondelez, and more

Havana Club: appointed Impero for brand repositioning

Ongoing pitches

Just Eat's advertising review is expected to get going again in September after having been put on hold in March. The food delivery brand called the review in February, less than two years after appointing Karmarama. AAR is helping with the process.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Nando's is reviewing its ad account, having appointed Adjust Your Set as a content marketing shop following its last advertising review in 2016.

Beagle Street, the online life insurance brand, has launched an ad agency review. There is no incumbent but the brand works with Space City Productions for direct-response advertising. AAR is handling the process.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Mars has consolidated its estimated $1.8bn (£1.4bn) global media planning and buying business into Group M's MediaCom, following a six-month review. WPP’s MediaCom held the global planning account, while Publicis Groupe’s Starcom and Zenith and Omnicom’s OMD shared buying duties with MediaCom. The review was managed by ID Comms and Ebiquity.

Mondelez International has retained Carat as its media planning and buying agency in the UK and Ireland. The Dentsu Aegis Network agency beat Spark Foundry and Wavemaker to the post.

Watford Football Club has enlisted the help of White Crow and Creature without a pitch, following the Premier League's appointment of Graeme Ford as Head of Marketing. Watford FC and Creature already

share close ties as Creature is a sponsor and supporter of the Watford Ladies team. The responsibility divide will see White Crow working with the business to update the club’s business strategy and brand promise and Creature will then help the club develop a creative and content approach.

Premiership Rugby champion Saracens has hired M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment ahead of the 2018/19 season. The agency will be working with the club to create a new strategic marketing framework for its commercial partners, as well as telling the Saracens brand story.

London Business School has appointed The Corner as its strategic partner and creative agency following a competitive pitch. There is no incumbent agency.

Snap London has been appointed lead creative agency for Good Hemp and will be working on the

immediate launch of its new chilled milk product into key retailers. The VCCP sister agency will develop the brand strategy and creative to launch the chilled milk into the market, and work on other products in the future. There is no incumbent.

McCann Connected has been chosen by housebuilder Strata to deliver a joined-up strategy that will raise the profile of the business across multiple online channels, as well as through offline advertising. The win follows a competitive pitch and the brand previously worked with Carat Leeds.

Impero has been appointed without a pitch by Pernod Ricard’s Havana Club rum to carry out a redesign and repositioning of the brand. The win does not affect Havana Club’s existing agency relationships.