Pitch update: Kenco, Sofology, Red Bull, Experian, and more...

Kenco: reviewing ad account

Ongoing reviews

Kenco, the Jacob Douwe Egberts coffee brand, has carried out its first agency briefings as part of the review of its ad business in the UK. J Walter Thompson London is the incumbent.

Sofology, the sofa retailer owned by DFS, has reached chemistry meeting stage in its hunt for a creative agency. The incumbent on the business is Alpha Century.

Jamaica Tourism has shortlisted four agencies to pitch for its advertising business: McCann, J Walter Thompson, Ogilvy and travel specialist Beautiful Destinations.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Red Bull is pitching a global advertising brief to promote its growing incubator programme for social entrepreneurs. Once appointed, the successful agency would be tasked with creating and developing three global ad campaigns over the following nine months. There is no incumbent.

Experian, the data company, is reviewing its CRM account. Agencies have received RFIs for the business, which also includes paid search and programmatic. There is no direct incumbent as various agencies current work on the business.

Walter Scott, the investment management company owned by Mellon, is reviewing for an ad agency. There is no incumbent and AAR is running the review.

Ask, the Italian restaurant chain owned by Azzurri Group, is looking for an ad agency. There is no incumbent and Ingenuity is assisting with agency selection.

The Collective, the yoghurt brand, is also looking for a creative agency. There is no incumbent and Ingenuity is also assisting.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Manning Gottlieb OMD is poised to land the UK government's estimated £140m media-buying account. The Omnicom media shop pitched against Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat, the incumbent since 2014, as well as teams from WPP's Group M and Publicis Media.

Online estate agency Purplebricks has hired Wavemaker to handle its "multi-million pound" media planning and buying business, as it plans to step up spending on data-driven marketing. The brand previously worked with PHD.

Daughter has been appointed to launch a global creative campaign for Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the first Rolls-Royce SUV, after a competitive pitch.

Age UK has appointed Brave following a competitive pitch for the charity's Christmas campaign. The review was run through Creativebrief and Drum, the incumbent, declined to repitch.

Ornua Foods, the owner of Pilgrims Choice and Kerrygold, has appointed media agency start-up Yonder to handle its planning and buying. The agency, led by former Forward Media managing director Ed Cox, is part of Above & Beyond’s new independent group The Beyond Collective. The account was previously held by Omnicom agency Hearts & Science, formerly Rocket.

Sixt, the car-hire brand, has picked Initiative to run its UK media account. There is no incumbent.

Autorama, the commercial and personal vehicle-leasing company, has appointed Goodstuff Communications as its media agency. The account moves from All Response Media.

Goodstuff has also won The Gym Group's media business. The account includes all above-the-line, paid search and social and will move across to Goodstuff with the first work appearing in August this year. Wavemaker previously worked with the brand.