Pitch Update: KFC media review down to two, Vision Express books chemistry meetings

Ongoing

Group M’s Mindshare and Publicis Groupe’s Zenith are going head to head in the KFC media pitch. A decision is expected before the end of the year. Pitches took place earlier this month with the7stars and Wavemaker. The incumbent is Blue 449, sister agency to Zenith.

Agencies vying for the Vision Express ad account are preparing for chemistry meetings next week. The process will then be on hold over the festive period, with pitches taking place in the new year. AAR is assisting the opticians brand on the process.

Reviews

B&Q is reviewing its advertising requirements and is in talks with a number of agencies. Incumbent Engine will not be working on its brand campaign from 2020, but will continue to handle other parts of the business, including CRM.

The agency review for the LTA, the UK governing body for tennis, includes creative, social and PR, and media. It is open to working with a number of shops across these disciplines or one agency. Creativebrief is supporting the brand on the process. Richard Daish, marketing and commercial director at the LTA, said: "We want to open up the game and drive participation, revolutionising our marketing to accelerate progress and amplify the benefits of tennis. With this in mind, we’re aiming to appoint either the right mix of multiple agencies or one full-service agency that can support our ambition. The next chapter will be exciting; there are some big plans ahead."

Duracell has called a review of its media planning and buying requirements. The account is currently with Publicis Media’s Starcom. The agency has been working on the business since it was owned by Procter & Gamble, which sold it to Berkshire Hathaway in 2014. ID Comms is running the process, which is understood to be in the early stages.

Wins

NatWest has dumped M&C Saatchi as its ad agency after more than 20 years, appointing The & Partnership as its new creative agency of record. M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment continues to work with the bank.

Uncommon Creative Studio has won the Dreams ad business, beating Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Grey London. Incumbent M&C Saatchi did not repitch.

Chilly’s, the reusable product brand, has also hired Uncommon ahead of its 10th anniversary. This is Chilly’s first brand ad agency, since it previously focused its marketing budgets on digital and social media. Uncommon will develop a brand platform and creative campaigns for Chilly’s next year. Founded in 2010, the brand is planning new product ranges and expansion into territories including the US and Australia.

SunLife has appointed Medialab to handle its estimated £30m media planning and buying account. All Response Media was previously the long-standing agency on the UK business.

Legal & General is splitting its media planning and buying account between Carat and Havas Media Group after a competitive pitch. Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat has been awarded the insurance part of the business, while Havas picks up the retirement arm. Group M agency Mindshare is the incumbent on the account, having worked on it since 2015. Before that, it was handled by Carat.

Macmillan Cancer Support has picked Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to work on its advertising after a competitive pitch. The agency pitched against FCB Inferno and Karmarama in a process managed by Oystercatchers. Incumbent VCCP handled the business for seven years and declined to repitch when the account was put up for review.

Steel Warriors, the charity that melts knives taken off London streets to build outdoor gyms, has awarded its ad account to Lucky Generals. The agency will create an awareness campaign in an attempt to attract new funding partners. There was no incumbent.

Topdeck Travel, the global touring-owned travel brand, has appointed LAB to transform its digital experience after a three-way pitch. It's a new account.

Lancashire-based cheese brand Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses has appointed You to handle media buying and planning for its first foray into advertising after a pitch.

The View from The Shard has asked Quiet Storm to reposition its brand as it wants to enhance its visitor experience. There was no incumbent.