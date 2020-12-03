Pitch Update: Kopparberg shortlist revealed; Glenlivet searches for global digital agency

Ongoing

Atomic London, Neverland and Uncommon Creative Studios are waiting to hear from Kopparberg on which agency will be working on its ad account. The Swedish fruit cider brand is working with AAR on the pitch process, having kicked off the review in September. Kopparberg previously worked with a number of agencies on a project basis.

Coolr, Crispin Porter & Bogusky, Digitas, Engine and The Brooklyn Brothers will be sharpening their pitching skills as they get ready to present to Glenlivet, which is searching for an agency to work on its global digital account. Glenlivet is handling the process directly.

Reviews

Moët Hennessy, the drinks division of luxury powerhouse LVMH, has called a review of its UK agency roster. The pitch process is being run by Creativebrief and is in the early stages. It covers creative, digital, CRM, experiential and PR activity.

Lays, the crisps brand owned by PepsiCo, is in the later stages of a review of its creative agency requirements across Europe. It is working with White Door Consulting on the process and is planning to appoint an agency by the end of the year. PepsiCo confirmed the review.

Wins

Lidl has awarded its £55m UK media buying account to OMD UK after opting to consolidate its planning and buying requirements into a single agency. The review began several months ago, which ultimately led to a shootout in the UK between its two incumbent agencies, OMD and Starcom.

Philips has appointed WPP agencies Wavemaker and Ogilvy to handle its £150m digital media and performance marketing business. A Philips spokesman described the appointment as an extension of an existing relationship with WPP and confirmed it does not impact its overall global media agency of record deals with Dentsu agencies Carat and iProspect. WPP was unable to comment.

Weetabix Food Company has extended its relationship with Bartle Bogle Hegarty London by awarding the agency the creative account for Alpen in the UK following a competitive pitch. The cereals brand has tasked BBH with developing a new campaign to launch in spring 2021. The creative account is worth £5m. BBH has worked with Weetabix since 2011. There has been no incumbent on the Alpen account since BBH last worked on the business in 2017.

Online retailer Studio has appointed Sheffield-based integrated data agency Jaywing as its marketing measurement and effectiveness agency, following a non-competitive process in place of a pitch. There is no incumbent.

Rustlers has appointed Manchester-based BGN to relaunch its website in line with the new "Better than you think" campaign from Droga5. The appointment follows a competitive pitch. The incumbent was DoubleD Creative.

Toy company Funko has picked Space & Time to work on its media account across Europe after a competitive pitch process. The agency will work on search marketing, paid social and programmatic.

Dole, the global food company, has appointed St. Luke's work to its global roster after an internal review and test project. The agency will work on ad-hoc creative projects.