Pitch Update: Lidl, Just Eat, AG Barr, AA and more

Just Eat: holding pitches for ad account the week before Christmas

Ongoing reviews

Lidl is holding pitches this week for its £70m UK ad account. Karmarama, Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS are competing in the review overseen by AAR. The supermarket split with TBWA\London earlier this year.

Christmas festivities haven’t started yet for the agencies vying for Just Eat; pitches are being held the week before the holiday. Anomaly, McCann, Mother and VCCP are in the running. Two-year incumbent Karmarama declined to take part in the process, which is also being handled by AAR.

The AG Barr agency shortlist is down to three after pitch meetings and next-stage workshops were held at the end of November. The review is being run through Creativebrief and the incumbent, BMB, did not repitch.

New-business rankings: creative agencies

Reviews

MullenLowe London is on alert after the Post Office issued a tender for its advertising account. The agency won the business in November 2014, when it was known as DLKW Lowe. If it chooses to repitch, MullenLowe London will find itself standing in line with the other agencies on the government roster. A Post Office spokeswoman confirmed it was going through a formal tender process but declined to comment on commercial details.

Car-breakdown service the AA is reviewing its media requirements for the second time in two years. Incumbent Carat is not expected to defend the account.

Good Hemp, the independent food and drinks brand, is looking to add a second creative agency to its fledgling roster. Prospective shops have been invited to chemistry meetings this week and the review is being run through Creativebrief. The brand intends to appoint an agency after chemistry meetings. Earlier this year, Good Hemp appointed VCCP sister shop Snap for creative, as well as M/SIX for media.

New-business rankings: media agencies

Wins

Leo Burnett has won the Butlin’s creative account after a competitive pitch. The agency’s task is to drive consideration of the brand by getting families excited about how much Butlin’s and a break at the British seaside has to offer. Publicis Groupe agencies Digitas and MSL will support with CRM and PR work retrospectively.

Subaru has appointed Goodstuff Communications to its £3m media planning and buying business after a competitive pitch. The independent media agency beat the7stars-backed Bountiful Cow and MullenLowe’s Mediahub to drive off with the account. Alexandra Bevan Lyons, Subaru’s head of marketing, ran the pitch. Goodstuff will plan and buy across media channels, building on the brand’s "Better where it matters" positioning created by MullenLowe London earlier this year. Subaru previously worked with MediaCom.

Biogen, the US biotechnology multinational, has appointed Tribal Worldwide as its global digital agency of record with a brief to overhaul its online communications. Five agencies pitched for the business, including Deloitte Digital. There is no incumbent.

Eyewear-maker Luxottica has awarded its global media account to Zenith after a competitive pitch. The business, believed to be worth €100m (£89m), was previously held by OMD, which did not repitch.

Zenith has also expanded its relationship with Lactalis, the France-based dairy giant. The agency has retained existing markets in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and adds 11 new ones, including Canada, the UK and the US.