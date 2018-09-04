Pitch update: Lidl, Lloyds Bank, Cathay Pacific, Caffe Nero, and more

Babylon Health: pitches next week

Ongoing reviews

Lidl is meeting with pitch consultants ahead of contacting agencies about its ad agency review. The supermarket is splitting with TBWA\London, it emerged last week.

Greater Anglia has shortlisted five agencies to pitch later this month for its advertising account, including Atomic, Now, and St Luke's and the incumbent Jacob Bailey. The pitch is being handled by The How to Buy a Gorilla Company.

After completing chemistry meetings, Beagle Street has held shortlisted agencies that are being briefed on an upcoming pitch this week. The online life insurance brand wants to add a creative agency to its roster and is running the review through AAR.

A result is expected imminently on World Vision's ad agency review after four agencies pitched, including VCCP and MBA.

The final pitch for Caffe Nero's business is happening today, with three agencies in the running.

Babylon Health is holding pitch meetings next week with prospective ad agencies. The health service start-up previously worked with Ogilvy and is reviewing through AAR.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Group M agencies MediaCom and Mindshare are vying to secure Lloyds Banking Group's £80m media business as Greenhouse Group M, the dedicated media agency for Lloyds, is set to be dissolved.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Cathay Pacific has concluded its global marketing agency review, naming Publicis Groupe and VCCP to handle its creative, media and social duties. The announcement officially ends a 25-year relationship between the airline and McCann Worldgroup.

Carpetright has ended its five-year relationship with Different and appointed Y&R London to deliver a creative refresh after a competitive pitch.

Fuse, Omnicom Media Group UK’s partnerships and experiences agency, has consolidated its event staffing requirements into Kru Live after a competitive pitch process. Kru Live previously worked on the account with a number of other agencies.

Alibaba Group has appointed MediaCom as its overseas media strategy and buying agency for Tmall World, Alibaba Cloud, Dingtalk, Lazada, and Taobao International.

VF Corporation, the owner of outdoor clothing and footwear brands such as Timberland, North Face, EastPak, JanSport and Vans, has awarded its media buying account to PHD across EMEA.

Aston Villa Football Club has appointed brand tech agency Great State to manage its digital strategy and online customer experience, following a competitive pitch. Reading Room previously worked on the account.

Ogilvy UK's specialist B2B practice has been appointed by Rolls-Royce (the industrial tech company, not to be confused with Rolls Royce Motor Cars) to handle its advertising, social media and content needs going forward. The company previously worked with You Agency.

The Beyond Collective agencies, Above & Beyond and Yonder Media, have been appointed by Beauty Pie as the brand’s first creative and media agencies, tasked with creating a launch campaign for the UK and the US.

Austrian company StratAct GMBH has appointed HMS16 to help shape launch messaging and their brand story. Weffect is an online tool that helps business management engage with everyone in the organisation and get direct employee contribution to future success. There is no incumbent agency.