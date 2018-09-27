Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pitch Update: Lidl, Sky, Rubicon and Opel/Vauxhall

Two of the biggest UK advertising spenders progress their creative reviews, while news of a juice brand looking for a new agency spills out.

Rubicon: AG Barr juice brand up for grabs
Ongoing reviews

Today is the last chance agencies have to submit request-for-information documents to Lidl, which is reviewing its UK ad account after splitting with TBWA\London in the summer. AAR is managing the review for the supermarket.

This week, Sky is hearing pitches for its master brand creative account, with existing roster agencies WCRS and Brothers and Sisters facing off Mother and TBWA\London. Campaign wishes an extra helping of luck to the shop whose turn to present landed the morning after our 50th birthday party last night.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Exotic fruit-juice brand Rubicon is up for grabs, with incumbent agency BMB opting not to repitch. Brand owner AG Barr says it is looking for a "straight-talking and agile" partner and is running the pitch through Creativebrief. 

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

McCann has won the European creative account for car manufacturer Opel/Vauxhall, which it already handles in the UK. The Interpublic shop pitched against incumbent Scholz & Friends, as well as teams from Publicis Groupe and Havas. It will build a new European team based in Frankfurt to service the business.

Truant, the agency formerly known as Hometown, has won the UK advertising account for Perrigo, the pharmaceutical company that owns 24 brands including Nytol, NiQuitin and Solpadeine. Perrigo consolidated its £18m business into Truant, with former roster agencies Lucky Generals and The Corner no longer involved. 

World Vision UK has appointed VCCP as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch in September. The agency fought off three others, including MBA, to land the charity's business.

Buster, the sink-unblocking chemical brand, has chosen MBA without a pitch and tasked the shop with looking at its strategic marketing requirements. There was no incumbent agency; Buster currently works with the7stars for media.

