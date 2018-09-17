Pitch Update: Lidl, Volkswagen, LV=, The FA and more

Edinburgh Festival: looking for creative design agency and will pay agencies to pitch

Ongoing reviews

Lidl appointed AAR this week to manage its upcoming creative review. The discount retailer has split with TBWA\London and plans to start contacting prospective agencies in the next week, with a view to appointing in the New Year.

Interpublic is out of the running for Volkswagen's global agency review, according to reports from the US. The group and its lead agency, Deutsch, were eliminated ahead of the car giant's final round of review in Germany this week, according to Adweek, which cited two sources familiar with the process.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

The Edinburgh International Festival is looking for a creative design shop to take part in a two-stage pitch process. The successful agency will lead brand design for the 2019 event, with the potential to renew each year until 2022. The festival is looking for expressions of interest now and will later invite three to five agencies to take part in a paid pitch. It is looking to appoint in November. There is no incumbent.

Value Retail, the owner of Bicester Village, is seeking a digital UX agency to "re-imagine" the customer experience of its outlet shopping centres. The pitch is being run through Creativebrief. Last year, Value Retail appointed Initiative to handle its estimated £10m media account.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Insurance brand LV= has appointed Initiative to handle its £20m media planning and buying business after a decade with Carat. The IPG media agency pitched against Vizeum (Carat's stablemate at Dentsu Aegis Network), Mindshare and the7stars.

The7stars has won the UK media planning and buying account for Made.com. The London-based home-design brand, which also operates in European markets including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland, previously worked with All Response Media.

Lida has been appointed by The Football Association to develop a youth initiative that is due to launch in January 2019. Lida will work closely with the organisation to develop a strategic vision for a Digital Youth Reward and Recognition programme that seeks to inspire a lifelong journey in football among five- to 11-year-old children and their parents.

Pablo has been added to the Bel UK creative agency roster. The appointment does not affect Y&R London, which has been working with the BabyBel and Laughing Cow brand owner since 2008.

Shoe retailer Russell & Bromley has picked IPG Mediabrands' recently relaunched digital shop Reprise to handle digital marketing. The agency takes over from 4Ps Marketing and the review was run through Creativebrief.

MBA has been chosen by the Mayor of London’s official promotional agency, London & Partners, to work on marketing the capital around the world. MBA won the business after a competitive pitch against three other agencies and work will run from next month.

BodyBio, a nutrional supplement company based in the US, has appointed HMS16 to help develop its brand message across the UK and Europe. The agency’s first task is to develop a series of films explaining what cellular health is. There is no incumbent agency.