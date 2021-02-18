Pitch Update: Luck vs. Commerce in the Moneysupermarket pitch

Ongoing

Lucky Generals and New Commercial Arts will need to access their inner money calm bull as they vie to take over from Engine on Moneysupermarket’s creative account. The price comparison site called the review in January and is running it in-house. Uncommon Creative Studio was previously involved but has withdrawn from the process. Engine has held the business since 2019, and last year introduced the aforementioned bovine mascot.

Burberry’s global media review is set to be reignited within the next few weeks after a year-long hiatus. The British fashion label had begun a review at the beginning of 2020 but appeared unwilling to hold virtual chemistry meetings as the pandemic and social distancing took hold from March, according to sources familiar with the review. Dentsu Aegis won the global media business in 2013 and is repitching, while ID Comms is assisting with the review.

Five agencies are in contention for the advertising account of DFS, which called a review at the start of this year. Incumbent Krow, which has held the account since 2011, is facing competition from two Publicis Groupe agencies – Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Publicis.Poke – along with Chime Communications-owned VCCP and independent shop Pablo. AAR is assisting the process.

Asda is considering agencies from the top four holding companies for its creative account – along with VCCP, through its specialist agency VCCP Blue. Omnicom’s Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, the incumbent since 2018, is up against VCCP Blue, WPP’s Wunderman Thompson, Interpublic’s FCB Inferno and a Publicis Groupe team led by Leo Burnett. Asda has declined to comment.

Reviews

Virgin Active has put its UK media account into review and the incumbent iProspect is not expected to repitch. Dentsu’s Vizeum Manchester (now iProspect) won the business when the gym brand last reviewed in 2015 but Campaign understands Virgin Active is looking for a different type of agency relationship as the gym sector has been severely hit by the pandemic.

Wins

Formula E has hired Uncommon Creative Studio to create a global campaign which is due to launch this summer. The electric racing series is targeting a new, digital audience of next-generation sports fans. The campaign for season seven – "Change. Accelerated" – will roll out across the period and bring to life Formula E's vision for accelerating sustainable human progress through electric racing.

Esure has appointed Karmarama without a pitch to help position the insurance group. The brand has not worked with a creative agency in recent years. Karmarama said it would be taking an insight-led approach, using “semiotics, netnography and ethnography, combined with a proprietary cultural lens map to better understand consumers and develop the new brand purpose from this bedrock”.

Independent media agency AMS Group has won three new clients. It has been appointed by The Bountiful Company as UK media agency for its health supplement brands Nature’s Bounty and Solgar, following a competitive pitch. The incumbent was Spark Foundry.

Electronic motorcycle maker Super Soco has appointed the agency to handle online and offline media for its first consumer advertising following a three-way pitch.

Yondu, a Korean umami seasoning, has appointed AMS without a pitch. The brand is new to the UK market and there is no incumbent.

Nottingham-based digital agency Hallam has been appointed by Boots Hearingcare to handle its digital marketing following a three-way competitive pitch. The incumbent was MediaCom, which retains the brand’s traditional media business.

Palm has been appointed by healthier snack brand Perkier to handle digital advertising, PR and social media, following a two-way pitch. There is no incumbent.