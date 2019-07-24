Pitch Update: Lucozade calls ad review, Beiersdorf hunts for media agency

Ongoing

Atomic has withdrawn from the Ascot Racecourse integrated creative review. The horse racing and entertainment venue is working with Oystercatchers on the pitch process. Atomic was shortlisted alongside Come the Glorious Day, Isobel and The Corner. The incumbent is Antidote, which opted not to repitch.

Reviews

Lucozade, the soft drinks brand owned by Lucozade Ribena Suntory, is reviewing its UK and Ireland ad account out of 10-year incumbent Grey London. The brand is working with AAR on the pitch process and Grey has been invited to repitch. The agency most recently created "The Three Lionnesses" for Lucozade Sport to mark the Fifa Women’s World Cup. Lucozade has begun shortlisting agencies and aims to pick a winner in October.

A Lucozade spokesman said: "We consistently monitor best practice across our industry and, since we have followed the same model for a decade, we believe it is the right time to take a step back and review this as we plan for the next 10 years and beyond.

"Our aim is to create a creative process that will give us a clear understanding of the different approaches and capabilities of a potential agency partner. With the support of AAR, we’re looking for long-term planning, highly creative thinking and an agile team that will help us to build equity and deliver sustainable growth for the business."

Beiersdorf, which owns brands including Nivea, La Prairie and Elastoplast, is searching for a media planning and buying agency to work on its UK, Ireland and Nordics business. Incumbent Wavemaker has decided not to repitch.

KP Snacks has called a review of its media business across Europe. The bulk of the account is split between Dentsu Aegis Network and Interpublic Group. The brand is working with Aperto One on the pitch.

Wins

FirstGroup has awarded its £24m media planning and buying for First Rail, which includes Great Western Railway, South Western Railway and TransPennine Express, to the7stars, which takes over from Wavemaker.

Britax Römer, the global child car seat brand, has appointed MBA for the relaunch of its renewed Dualfix range of rotating car seats after a competitive pitch. MBA is launching a campaign across digital and social channels, as well as in-store point of sale in the UK. Britax Römer has previously developed campaigns internally.

Dreams, the bed and mattress retailer, has picked Havas Media to work on its media planning and buying account after a competitive pitch process that involved two other shops. The incumbent was Publicis Media Groupe agency Starcom.

EBay has consolidated its global media account into MediaCom. The incumbent is Blue 449.

Marks & Spencer has appointed NMPi to its paid search account following a competitive pitch. The incumbent was iCrossing.

Historic Royal Palaces, which manages the Tower of London, Hampton Court and Kensington Palace, has appointed Superunion to conduct a brand review, following a competitive pitch.