Pitch Update: Lucozade heads for grand final, First Direct up for grabs

See this week's new-business rankings here

Ongoing

Adam & Eve/DDB will go head to head with Lucky Generals for the prized Lucozade creative account, after Mother and Droga5 were eliminated from the process yesterday (Wednesday). The energy drink is looking for its first new creative partner in 10 years after incumbent Grey London withdrew from the process in August.

Hannah Norbury, marketing director at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: "The commitment of all agencies involved and the quality of their work throughout the pitch process has been exceptional, which has given us a very difficult decision to make between our two final agencies. We remain on track to appoint our creative agency this month and we’re really excited about what our future Lucozade creative will look like."

Reviews

First Direct, the online bank owned by HSBC, is reviewing its above-the-line advertising account. The brand is working with Observatory International to find a replacement for Karmarama, which is not repitching.

Wins

Jägermeister has appointed Engine as its global lead creative agency after a competitive pitch. As well as global advertising duties, Engine will handle local creative requirements in the UK and the US, and handle media in the US. Jägermeister previously worked with US shop Opperman Weiss, but called a review last year after the agency became Abel NYC following the departure of founders Jeff Weiss and Paul Opperman.

Delta Air Lines has appointed Iris as its lead strategic and creative agency for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India after a three-way pitch. The key markets are the UK, France and the Netherlands. The US-based airline worked with Alchemists, the intermediary set up this year by Angus Crowther and Vlad Komanicky, on the process. Delta did not previously have an agency in these regions.

Ascot Racecourse has appointed Isobel as its lead creative agency after a pitch handled by Oystercatchers. The agency defeated Atomic, Come the Glorious Day and The Corner. The incumbent is WPP-backed Antidote, which did not repitch.

Royal Star & Garter, a charity that provides care to veterans and their partners living with disability or dementia, has appointed DMS to develop its 12-month individual-giving strategy, after a three-way tender process.

OMD is set to win the Clarks account after a competitive pitch, subject to contracts being signed. Clarks declined to comment.

TMW Unlimited has won a four-way pitch held by London & Partners, the mayor of London’s official promotional agency, to develop a new campaign to promote domestic tourism to the capital. TMW pitched against Four Communications, M&C Saatchi and MSQ Partners at the final stage of the process, which was run via the Crown Commercial Service framework. It is the first time that London & Partners will deliver a marketing activation for domestic audiences.

Property marketplace Zoopla has appointed Lucky Generals as its new creative agency after a competitive pitch. The shop went up against Anomaly, Karmarama and The Brooklyn Brothers in a review run by AAR. Brothers and Sisters previously worked with Zoopla and sister brand uSwitch, but declined to repitch.

Audi and Skoda have retained incumbent agencies We Are Social and Ogilvy to run their respective social media accounts after a protracted process. Parent company Volkswagen Group had called a pitch at the beginning of 2019 – before the more widely reported Audi advertising agency review that 37-year incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty is defending.

Ladbrokes Coral Group has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty London as its creative agency in the UK and Ireland after a competitive pitch. The process was managed by Oystercatchers and BBH went up against Pablo and The & Partnership.