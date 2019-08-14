Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pitch Update: Lucozade and MoD book agency meetings

Holland & Barrett is also reviewing.

Lucozade: Grey created work around the Women's World Cup
Lucozade: Grey created work around the Women's World Cup

Ongoing

Adam & Eve/DDB, Havas, Lucky Generals and Mother will be meeting Lucozade for chemistry meetings at the end of the month in a pitch process run through AAR. Ten-year incumbent Grey London is no longer involved in the process.

Reviews

The Ministry of Defence has begun contacting agencies about a new Armed Forces recruitment programme. Shops on the government’s roster will have pre-market engagement meetings in September. The MoD declined to comment.

The BBC has called a statutory review of its media planning and buying account out of Havas Group Media, which is repitching for the account. The business is worth £25m a year in agency fees and media budget. The contract will be awarded for up to four years.

Holland & Barrett is reviewing its creative agency requirements with the help of AAR. Incumbent Pablo London is defending the business.

Wins

YO! has appointed Pablo as its lead creative agency. Pablo has been tasked with the total brand relaunch of the YO! brand and developing a long-term communications platform. Its remit will be to take the brand identity work developed by Zag and create a new platform that will work across multiple channels.

Touchnote has appointed The7stars to work on its media account. The incumbent is VCCP Media.

Cazoo, the used car tech business, has picked Engine and Goodstuff to work on its creative and media business respectively. The multi-million-pound launch campaign will break later this year.

The Kite Factory has won the media account for Residently, a property start-up.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019