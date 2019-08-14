Pitch Update: Lucozade and MoD book agency meetings

Ongoing

Adam & Eve/DDB, Havas, Lucky Generals and Mother will be meeting Lucozade for chemistry meetings at the end of the month in a pitch process run through AAR. Ten-year incumbent Grey London is no longer involved in the process.

Reviews

The Ministry of Defence has begun contacting agencies about a new Armed Forces recruitment programme. Shops on the government’s roster will have pre-market engagement meetings in September. The MoD declined to comment.

The BBC has called a statutory review of its media planning and buying account out of Havas Group Media, which is repitching for the account. The business is worth £25m a year in agency fees and media budget. The contract will be awarded for up to four years.

Holland & Barrett is reviewing its creative agency requirements with the help of AAR. Incumbent Pablo London is defending the business.

Wins

YO! has appointed Pablo as its lead creative agency. Pablo has been tasked with the total brand relaunch of the YO! brand and developing a long-term communications platform. Its remit will be to take the brand identity work developed by Zag and create a new platform that will work across multiple channels.

Touchnote has appointed The7stars to work on its media account. The incumbent is VCCP Media.

Cazoo, the used car tech business, has picked Engine and Goodstuff to work on its creative and media business respectively. The multi-million-pound launch campaign will break later this year.

The Kite Factory has won the media account for Residently, a property start-up.