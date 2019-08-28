Pitch Update: Lucozade shortlists agencies, Essence pulls out of Tommy Hilfiger

Ongoing

After holding chemistry meetings last week, Lucozade has shortlisted Adam & Eve/DDB, Droga5 London, Mother and Lucky Generals for its ad pitch. Havas and Wunderman Thompson had also met with the brand. Incumbent Grey withdrew from the process at an earlier stage. AAR is running the pitch process.

WPP shop Essence has pulled out of the Tommy Hilfiger media pitch, leaving incumbent Vizeum up against MullenLowe Mediahub and independents Crossmedia and Local Planet. MediaSense is assisting the brand with the review, which spans North America and Europe.

Travel Republic’s pitch meetings are taking place next week for its ad account. AAR is working with the brand on the process. The incumbent is McCann Central.

Pitches for the HSBC below-the-line ad account took place last week. Incumbent TMW Unlimited repitched against roster agencies McCann Central (retail) and Wunderman Thompson (digital).

Reviews

ZPG is searching for ad agencies to work in its Zoopla and uSwitch brands. The separate but concurrent reviews are going through AAR. ZPG plans to appoint an agency for each brand by the end of next month. Incumbent Brothers and Sisters declined to repitch.

ESPO, a public sector central purchasing body, is inviting interest from agencies in joining a framework it is setting up to offer advertising and marketing services to its clients. It wants to cover services such as campaigns, recruitment advertising, public notices, student attraction, and sponsorship of public spaces. The framework agreement will run from July 2020 for three years.

Wins

Sport Relief has picked Pablo to work on developing a positioning for next year and driving mass participation in the fundraising initiative, which will be held during 9-13 March. The shop was appointed lead creative agency after a competitive pitch process managed by the client. There was no incumbent on the account because the work was previously handled in-house.

Plan International, an independent development and humanitarian organisation that aims to advance children’s rights and equality for girls, has appointed Blue State to a digital project after a competitive pitch. The agency will develop and test a set of new features as part of Plan International’s Child Sponsorship 2020 Development programme. There was no incumbent.

Netwealth has awarded its media account to The Kite Factory. The agency will work on the brand’s offline and digital strategy as well as planning. There was no incumbent.

Haymarket Automotive has appointed DBMC Brand Consultants to work on a new brand positioning for What Car?