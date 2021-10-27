Pitch Update: Luxury goods up for grabs and Uncommon goes supersonic

Reviews



LVMH, the French luxury-goods giant, has begun a review of its media business in the UK and France – two of its largest markets, Campaign understands. The review will place MediaCom on notice, with the Group M agency and Publicis competing for the business. Publicis won a pan-European review in 2019 that did not involve the UK and France. Currently, a hybrid Group M team handles LVMH's media in France, meaning that this pitch is about whether Publicis can wrestle the rest of the European media business away from Group M.

Onthemarket, the online property portal, is doing its own shopping at the moment. The Zoopla and Rightmove rival, which was set up by a consortium of estate agents, is looking for an advertising agency and has assigned AAR to manage the process. The review follows Onthemarket hiring AF Oliver, the Inside Ideas Group specialist property agency, to handle a brand refresh in June this year.

Ongoing

Comparethemarket held pitches in its media review last week at its headquarters in Peterborough. The incumbent Wavemaker is up against Omnicom Media Group as well as several specialist agencies, including Brainlabs.

Wins

British Airways is to take flight with Uncommon Creative Studio after it appointed the independent agency to its creative and CRM account after a head-to-head against the incumbent, WPP.

BA's parent, International Airlines Group, is also reviewing its media account. That process is ongoing.

GWI – formerly known as GlobalWebIndex, a supplier of target audience insights – has appointed Truant London as its agency of record to bolster the brand globally.