Pitch Update: LVMH, Nando's, B&Q, AB InBev and more

Ongoing pitches

There will be plenty of reasons to pop out for a cheeky Nando's at New Commerical Arts over the next few months as it is understood to be in the closing stages of winning the creative account for the chicken chain.

M&C Saatchi and Droga5 also placed an order for some Nando's in a review that kicked off earlier this year. Lucky Generals and Pablo checked out the menu in initial meetings, but decided the pitch was not to their taste. Karmarama, the incumbent, declined to go for seconds. Nando's and NCA were unavailable for comment.

The National Farmers Union Mutual has begun sowing seeds for some fresh creative creative thinking in a creative account believed to be worth up to £10m. George & Dragon won the account against independent creative shop 101 (now part of MullenLowe) in 2017, but no longer works with the rural insurer. Krow was asked to pitch six years ago through ISBA.

Wins

Publicis is popping some Moët & Chandon after it was appointed by French luxury goods giant LVMH – owner of brands including Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Bulgari, Dior, Celine and Givenchy – to handle media planning and activation across the UK and France. Publicis emerged victorious following a two-way tussle that also involved WPP and was managed by the consultancy ID Comms.

LVMH media billings in both countries is estimated to be worth around €210m. Campaign understands these accounts will move to Publicis in July; Group M has held the account for more than 15 years.

It's not just champagne on the menu at Publicis Media HQ, after landing global media duties for world’s largest brewery, AB InBev. They have been appointed to handle the majority of its media planning and buying business following a competitive review also involving Dentsu and WPP.

Publicis will work on the brewery’s brands – which include Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois – in the UK and Europe, US, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe and Asia. This accounts for 39 markets and roughly 90% of its business.

Meanwhile, Dentsu has been awarded media duties in Canada and Africa, with iProspect the lead agency and Dentsu X working on it in Canada. Dentsu said it declined to repitch for the business in the US, where it was the incumbent.

Dentsu UK&I media agency Dentsu X constructed a winning case to be appointed by B&Q owner Kingfisher as its media planning and buying partner for its UK DIY brands. The appointment follows a competitive review that began last June. The brief covers the retailers B&Q and Screwfix, expanding on a relationship with Dentsu-owned Merkle, which manages digital strategy and activation.

WPP's Wavemaker was the incumbent in several countries, including the UK. The agency will continue working with Screwfix until the summer. The European review also saw Publicis awarded Kingfisher’s European brands Castorama, Brico Dépôt, TradePoint and Koçtaş, but the lion's share of its media spend occurs in the UK.

Retailer Matalan has chosen Havas Media Group as its media buying and planning agency of record, following a competitive three-way pitch. The other agencies involved were McCann – whose Manchester branch handles the brand’s advertising account – and incumbent Dentsu, which handled media through its Vizeum and iProspect agencies. At the request for proposal stage, agencies MediaCom and PHD were understood to be involved.

BMB hit the fast lane to win a competitive pitch to become mobility service provider Free Now's global creative and strategy agency. The first campaign is geared up to launch in September across Europe.

Free Now, which comprises ride hailing platforms Hailo, Kapten and MyTaxi, appointed digital agency Coolr as its social media agency in May last year. There was no retained incumbent agency prior to the BMB appointment.

Digital agency Organic crossed the finish line to become the retained SEO account for sports retailer Decathlon, following a competitive pitch process. The agency will support Decathlon’s drive for improved SEO performance across key products as it gears up for e-commerce growth.

It's an encore for Ocean Outdoor which has retained its advertising contract for the British Film Institute's Imax in London following a competitive pitch, and subject to contract sign off. As the incumbent, Ocean has held the rights to sell the outdoor advertising for the London landmark for more than a decade.

The new contract extends Ocean's work for another five years with a lifetime value of £25m and the option to extend by a further five years at the discretion of the BFI.

The team at Leeds-based Northern Artillery are likely to be glowing after global skincare brand The Inkey List appointed the agency to handle all of its digital creative and development. The scope of work is for the brand’s multi-region website inkeylist.com.

The Kite Factory has been appointed as media planning and buying agency for the subscription video service, Marquee TV, where consumers can stream dance, opera, theatre and music on demand.

The agency has been tasked with planning and buying media in key markets, including the US, and across distribution platforms to drive customer acquisition in 2022. Campaign has not been able to verify rumours around whether the pitching process involved a dance-off.

LimeWire is planning its comeback as a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and will be launching in London with the help of We Are Collider. The agency was appointed without a pitch to create a large-scale experiential activation in London as part of LimeWire's May re-launch. The appointment was made at the start of March and work was underway last week.

LimeWire was previously a file-sharing platform but shut down in 2011. It will be returning as a service that allows artists and fans to create, buy and trade digital collectables without the crypto requirements of the current NFT landscape.

Wavemaker UK has been appointed by Ineos Hygienics to execute a new brand positioning, following a competitive pitch. Wavemaker’s strategy, planning, and buying role will span the brand’s active markets in the UK, France, and Germany.

CFA Institute, a global organisation providing financial education to investment professionals, has selected MSQ, owner of The Gate, Walk-In Media and MBAstack, to handle its global marketing account. The appointment was made following a competitive pitch in Q3 2021, overseen by R3, involving a number of global agencies.