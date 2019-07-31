Pitch Update: LVMH picks Publicis Media, Emirates calls media review

Reviews

Emirates is reviewing its global media planning and buying account out of six-year incumbent Havas Group Media. The pitch is being run by Boutros Boutros, divisional senior vice-president, corporate communications, marketing and brand, at Emirates.

Wins

LVMH, the luxury-goods and fashion conglomerate, has appointed Publicis Media to work on its EMEA account after a competitive pitch that covered 15 markets, excluding the UK and its home market of France. Publicis Media’s Zenith was one of four incumbents, which also included Havas Media, Omnicom’s OMD and Dentsu Aegis Network.

WPNC has won a Samaritans brief for an integrated campaign about its upcoming Christmas appeal after a pitch. The work will launch in the autumn and aim to "rapidly create a new emotional connection between Samaritans and its audiences".

The London Bullion Market Association, the international trade association that represents the wholesale over-the-counter market for gold and silver bullion, has picked Lida to handle a new global brand definition brief. There is no incumbent.

Pernod Ricard has appointed B-Reel to its Plymouth Gin brand. The global task will include "refreshing" the spirit.