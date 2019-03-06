Staff
Pitch update: M&S adds agencies to longlist, Barclays holds pitches

L'Oréal has also shortlisted four agencies for its media account.

Ongoing

M&C Saatchi and Uncommon have been added to Marks & Spencer's clothing and home ad review. They join Pablo, ODD and The & Partnership. Engine is no longer involved in the process, which is being handled by Oystercatchers. The retailer is expected to whittle the list down to three agencies today. Incumbent Grey London declined to repitch but continues to work on the food business.

WPP, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu Aegis Network and the7stars are in the running for L’Oréal’s estimated £100m-plus UK media account.

Barclays held pitches on Monday and Tuesday this week for its ad account and agencies are now awaiting the bank’s decision. The incumbent, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, repitched against contenders Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Publicis London and Mother London.

The Department for International Trade has held pitches for an agency to deliver a CRM brief. A result is expected this week.

After having called a review in January, the Premier League’s ad agency review has been delayed due to a delay in the brief being produced. VMLY&R is the incumbent.

Reviews

Generali, the Italian insurance company, has contacted agencies about a global advertising brief to launch a new service. Agencies were sent an RFI in February and the brief would cover 60 markets globally. There is no incumbent agency. Generali did not return a request for comment from Campaign.

Wins

Kopparberg has chosen to work with Born Social on its UK social account after a competitive pitch process. There was no incumbent.

Interflora, the international flower delivery service, has appointed MBA as its digital and direct marketing agency for the UK & Ireland after a competitive pitch. The brand previously worked with Home.

Syngenta has picked Gyro for a B2B brief. There was no incumbent on the account.

