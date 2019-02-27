Pitch Update: M&S meets agencies, Save the Children consolidates media

Ongoing

Marks & Spencer held chemistry meetings this week with agencies including Engine, The & Partnership and Pablo for its clothing and home ad review. Incumbent Grey London has declined to repitch. The brand is working with Oystercatchers on the process. M&S called the review last week and wants to pick an agency by the end of March. The food ad account will continue to be held by Grey.

Ogilvy, Unlimited Group and incumbent MullenLowe are theoretically set to find out tomorrow (1 March) whether they have won the Post Office’s ad account – although the elusive result has already been delayed twice. Pitches took place in January at the Post Office’s headquarters in London.

Agencies have been kept waiting for William Hill’s media review briefing document, which was due last week. The bookmaker called the pitch for its planning and buying requirements earlier this month.

Drinkaware held pitches for its creative account last week with Creature London, The Corner, The Gate and Krow, which has subsequently withdrawn from the process. AAR is working on the pitch. The incumbent is Leith.

Reviews

TripAdvisor is holding a review of its global media planning and buying requirements. Agencies are submitting RFIs this week. The company currently works with All Response Media in the UK and Havas Edge in the US.

Save the Children is consolidating its media activity into one agency. It currently uses four shops, including John Ayling & Associates. The charity is working with AAR and MediaSense on the process.

Wins

Creature has picked up Culture Mile’s ad account. The organisation, which brings together arts, culture and learning institutions, has asked the agency to "refresh the brand and encourage more visitors to the fantastic area of culture". There is no incumbent.

Global Citizen, which aims to defeat extreme poverty by 2030, has appointed Havas Media to work on its media planning and buying. The shop will also help the organisation to "establish effective brand and media partnerships". There is no incumbent.

MullenLowe has won the global creative and media business for online war gaming brand World of Tanks. The brand has not previously worked with an agency.

Insurance marketplace start-up Honcho has appointed Social Chain as its first creative marketing agency after a pitch. The brand is launching in the second quarter of the year.