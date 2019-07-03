Pitch Update: Macmillan calls review of media arrangements

Ongoing

A result is thought to be imminent in Centrica’s global integrated pitch. A team including incumbents The & Partnership and MediaCom, along with Wunderman Thompson, is going to head to head with a team from Publicis Groupe. A third team composed of Interpublic agencies was knocked out of the process in May.

Reviews

Macmillan Cancer Support is conducting a review of its media planning and buying arrangements through MediaSense. The charity currently works with a number of agencies including PHD and John Ayling & Associates. It is thought to be looking for a single shop with billings of £100m or more.

Luxury goods and fashion conglomerate LVMH is reviewing its media arrangements in the EMEA region. The rethink is understood to cover 15 markets, excluding the UK and its home market of France, which are split between Dentsu Aegis Network, Havas Media, OMD and Zenith. ID Comms is believed to be running the process, which has reached the presentation stage, with multiple holding companies involved.

Brown-Forman has launched a review of its creative agencies of record across most of its global brands, including Jack Daniel's, which is currently handled by Havas’ Arnold Worldwide. AAR Partners in New York is managing the review.

Wins

Häagen-Dazs has picked Swedish agency Forsman & Bodenfors to handle its global creative account after a competitive pitch. The review, which was run directly by General Mills, was unusual in that it featured requests from the client for ownership of ideas presented and for agencies to demonstrate a commitment to gender inclusion. BETC and Anomaly also made the final round.

Save the Children has appointed MediaCom North to its consolidated media account, after a process run by AAR that kicked off in February. The charity previously worked with four agencies that included John Ayling & Associates.

London’s The Design Museum has appointed You to handle its above-the-line media buying and planning operation in the UK. The incumbent was Target Live.

Kind, the fruit and nut bars brand in which Mars has a minority stake, has appointed Intermarketing Agency as its first creative agency after a process run through Creativebrief. The shop will report to marketing director John McManus.

BMB has been appointed to handle global advertising for Beefeater, the Pernod Ricard gin brand, after a pitch handled directly by the brand. The incumbent was Impero.

Medical cannabis company Emmac Life Sciences has appointed VCCP Health as its lead creative and strategic agency after a review conducted by Flock Associates. Emmac has also tasked VCCP Partnership’s branding agency SomeOne with brand architecture and branding work. There was no incumbent.

Following a pitch, Isobel has been appointed lead creative and strategic agency for three Mitchells & Butlers brands: Harvester, Toby’s Carvery and Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery. The incumbent was Pablo.

Medialab Group has been chosen to handle media for Guide Dogs after a three-way pitch that also involved the incumbent, The Kite Factory (formerly MC&C).

Wickes has appointed VCCP as its lead strategic and creative agency without a pitch. The retailer previously worked with Iris.