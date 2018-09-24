Pitch Update: Macmillan, GSK, Open University, Avis

Macmillan: seeks shop for direct response campaign

Ongoing reviews

GlaxoSmithKline, the pharmaceuticals giant, is meeting agencies next week for its £1.3bn global media review, being run by ID Comms. PHD and MediaCom are defending the US and European business respectively.

The pitch for The Open University’s consumer-facing marketing accounts – encompassing PR, social media, creative and media buying, and worth a combined £17m per year – has progressed to the next stage, with Havas, McCann London, Publicis Ldondon and Y&R London shortlisted alongside incumbents Rapp and MediaCom.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Macmillan Cancer Support is seeking a creative shop to devise a direct response campaign to connect with those impacted by the illness. The charity confirmed that it is speaking to Creativebrief regarding a process to find an agency to create a "different campaign" from its ongoing brand work, but insisted that it would not impact its relationship with advertising incumbent VCCP.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Collective London has been appointed lead creative agency for the Avis and Budget brands across EMEA and Asia-Pacific after a four-way competitive pitch against Founded, Will London and incumbent VCCP. It will work on a series of new campaigns to ensure the brands are clearly differentiated in an increasingly crowded international market.

Western Union, the money-transfer service, has moved its global advertising account to Bartle Bogle Hegarty after a competitive pitch. The business will be run out of BBH London, with support from local offices and partners at both BBH and other Publicis Groupe agencies. In the UK and the US, the account had been handled by Mcgarrybowen since 2015.

McCann Manchester has been appointed as strategic and creative agency for kitchen retailer Magnet after a four-way pitch. The agency beat BJL, Isobel and Krow Communications in a process run by AAR. McCann replaces Cheetham Bell, which worked on the business for 13 years.

Mcgarrybowen has won Mothercare's creative and strategic business after a pitch. The Dentsu Aegis Network shop is tasked with revitalising the brand to reinforce its relevance and role as the specialist retailer for new parents. Mothercare previously worked with St Luke's on a project basis.

Pernod Ricard whisky brand Ballantine’s has appointed Leagas Delaney to its global creative roster, with a brief to connect with a younger audience and grow its share in key markets. Its first campaign will launch in 2019, focusing on key Asian markets and global travel retail.

The Mobo Organisation has appointed Ogilvy UK without a pitch. The agency will help with brand development and strategy for the body, which runs the annual Mobo Awards. Launched in 1996, the event honours British and international music talent across hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel and African music.