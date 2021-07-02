Pitch Update: Media reviews at Comparethemarket, Kingfisher and Zwift

It's good news for Goodstuff, while Bicycle gets its wheels in motion.

Reviews

Comparethemarket has called a pitch of its UK planning and buying account, putting WPP’s Wavemarker on alert. Mark Vile, chief marketing officer of Comparethemarket, is running the review with AAR’s assistance. The review does not affect Comparethemarket’s other agencies, including VCCP on advertising and Havas Helia on CRM.

Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q and Screwfix, has launched a review of its media planning and buying across Europe. The WPP media agency Wavemaker is the incumbent in several countries, including the UK. Kingfisher also works with Dentsu's Merkle.

Zwift, the at-home fitness software brand now moving into hardware, is on the hunt for a global media agency. The US company, which is seen as a rival to Peloton and has been valued at more than $1bn (£700m), handles performance marketing in-house and is looking to appoint a global media agency network as it focuses on brand-building. Zwift has invited four agencies, Dentsu’s Carat, Omnicom’s PHD, WPP’s Wavemaker and Publicis Groupe’s Zenith, to participate in the pitch. UK-based The Aperto Partnership is advising Zwift, which has significant marketing operations in London.

Wins

Publicis.Poke has been appointed as the lead creative agency for Mondelēz sugar-free chewing gum brand, Trident, for Europe, without a competitive pitch. Publicis.Poke will work alongside Publicis Groupe consuemr PR agency MSL across six priority markets: Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. The incumbent was Ogilvy Paris.

Ovo has appointed Goodstuff Communications to its UK media planning and buying business following a competitive pitch against five other agencies, run by the AAR. The independent shop emerged victorious against competition including Dentsu's iProspect, Omnicom's OMD UK and WPP's Wavemaker. The win follows Ovo appointing Lucky Generals to its creative account after a pitch that was run simultaneously.

The British Heart Foundation has consolidated its media planning and buying into PHD after a competitive review. The BHF previously worked with PHD on the media for its brand advertising and The Kite Factory on its fundraising work. The charity invited its incumbent agencies to pitch for the combined account alongside WPP's MediaCom. The Kite Factory stood down from the process, after "dialling back" its pitch work to focus on new and existing clients. The Aperto Partnership worked with BHF on the review.

Grosvenor Casinos has appointed Isobel for a brand relaunch following a competitive pitch. Owned by The Rank Group, Grosvenor Casinos is the largest land-based casino operator in the UK. The brand has previously worked with St. Luke’s.