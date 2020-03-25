Pitch Update: Mini calls ad review for new global business

Ongoing

Havas Helia, Ogilvy and Proximity are among the agencies involved in Volkswagen’s CRM review. TMW Unlimited has pulled out of process. The shops submitted RFIs this week.

Reviews

Mini has begun a creative agency review for a new global account. The British car marque is looking to hold pitches in April for a new global "brand partner" as it considers bigger international product launches, campaigns and activations, according to a source familiar with the review.

Mini's global agency partner, Jung von Matt, is not thought to be affected by the review, since it is a new piece of business. Campaign understands that the review is being led by the procurement team at BMW, Mini parent's company. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the review is expected to continue with online conference meetings. A Mini spokeswoman confirmed the pitch, but declined to comment further.

German car giant Volkswagen is reviewing its international digital marketing agency requirements. Tribal Worldwide, part of Omnicom's DDB network, has held the digital account since launching in 2000 as a full-service digital shop. Campaign understands that the review is being led through VW’s procurement team in a similar fashion to recent reviews that have seen the reappointment of long-time incumbents, such as Bartle Bogle Hegarty London (Audi’s creative agency), We Are Social (Audi's social media shop) and Ogilvy (Skoda's social media partner).

Manchester City are seeking a media agency as the club faces its first season in a decade outside the Uefa Champions League, following a two-year ban from European competition over breaches of financial fair-play rules. RFIs have been sent out by club owner City Football Group, which controls a number of clubs worldwide, including New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Spain’s Girona. City Football Group is working with Creativebrief on the process. Man City have been without a media agency since October 2019, when it parted ways with PHD Manchester.

Wins

VMLY&R has won a pro-bono brief to develop a year-long project for the International Committee of the Red Cross after a competitive pitch. The campaign will encourage millennials and Generation Z to confront apathy and act differently in support of humanity. The WPP shop is tasked with defining the campaign’s messaging and create visuals and activations on social media platforms. Creative will run across English and French-speaking markets, including Belgium, France, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Heycar, the used-car site that launched in August 2019, has picked Atomic to work on its ad account after a competitive pitch that involved the incumbent, McCann London.

Birmingham-based HDY has been appointed by beauty business Vivalis as its retained creative marketing partner after a pitch. There was no incumbent.

Fossil Group, the accessories brand, has awarded its EMEA media account to M/SIX. The business will be run from the agency’s UK office and focus on "delivering real-time analytics across the business and its brands". The incumbent is Dentsu Aegis Network.