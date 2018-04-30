Pitch update: Moneysupermarket.com, Sofology, Asda, ITV and more

ITV: now working with new creative agency collective Uncommon

Ongoing reviews

Agencies vying for the Moneysupermarket.com creative business will pitch on 24 May. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi London, WCRS and Wieden & Kennedy are hoping to succeed Mother, which has split with the brand.

Magnet is about to pick a new ad agency after holding pitches last week with BJL, Krow, Isobel and McCann Manchester. CheethamBell, which has held the account since 2005, did not repitch.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Sofology, the sofa retailer owned by DFS, is on the hunt for a creative agency. The incumbent on the business is Alpha Century.

Above & Beyond and London Designer Outlet have split after four years. Since 2014, Above & Beyond has created work including out-of-home, press, radio and digital assets under the "Hello LDO" campaign platform.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Asda has picked AMV BDDO to lead a BBDO multi-agency account for the supermarket after a competitive pitch. The creative account moves from Saatchi & Saatchi London, which pitched against AMV in a final shoot-out. J Walter Thompson London and Leo Burnett were involved in an earlier stage of the pitch.

ITV has appointed Uncommon to work alongside ITV Marketing and ITV Creative on a future-facing brand strategy, following a competitive pitch.

Weight Watchers has picked Anomaly as its lead global ad agency. The brand has worked with agencies Wieden & Kennedy, McCann and Havas in recent years.

The brand consultancy arm of St Luke’s has won the brand brief for The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, following a competitive pitch. The review was handled by Oystercatchers and there is no incumbent.

TMW Unlimited has been appointed by Genius Gluten Free, the UK’s market-leading gluten-free lifestyle brand, to handle its digital and social account following a competitive pitch. The agency will work with Genius on digital strategy, advertising and content, as well as social, influencer marketing and PR.