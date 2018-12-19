Pitch Update: Mother and OMD Group top Campaign's 2018 new-business rankings

Reviews

Red Bull is holding a UK media planning and buying review. The energy-drink brand has worked with independent shop AMS since 1996 and the agency is repitching.

New-business rankings: creative agencies

Ongoing reviews

Agencies are waiting to hear the results of creative and media reviews held by mail-order health-supplement brand Healthspan. The brand awarded its integrated account to VCCP in 2016; VCCP is taking part in the media pitch, but not creative. The creative pitch is down to the final two agencies, And Rising and Isobel, with Creature and Big Al’s Creative Emporium eliminated in an earlier round. A result in the media review is imminent.

MediaMonks is in pole position to be appointed to handle Braun's digital advertising account. MediaMonks, which Sir Martin Sorrell acquired soon after resigning from WPP, was pitching against WPP’s Possible for the Procter & Gamble brand. Campaign understands that Possible is now out of the running, but P&G would not confirm this.

New-business rankings: media agencies

Wins

Capital One has appointed Mother as its lead creative agency in the UK after a pitch. The account moves from WCRS.

Consumer goods company Newell Brands, which owns brands including Paper Mate and Sharpie, has chosen WPP as its global communications partner. The holding company will in January launch Team Newell, a unit bringing together resources from Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R, BCW and Superunion, to service the client.

Travel money, international payments and banking services provider FairFX has appointed Initiative to its UK media account after a competitive pitch. The incumbent was PHD.

MBA has won the global digital marketing account for Vertiv, the US-based provider of tech equipment and digital services for data centres. There is no agency incumbent.