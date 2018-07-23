Pitch update: Mothercare, Caffe Nero, Neutrogena, Wella, and more

Photobox: has appointed The Specialist Works as new media agency

Ongoing reviews

Mothercare has invited creative agencies to pitch for its UK advertising account ahead of a marketing drive to help revive the fortunes of the struggling retailer. Mothercare last worked with St Luke's on a project basis but does not have a retained agency at present.

Caffe Nero is holding pitches this week about its UK advertising requirements. Four agencies are involved, according to a source familiar with the review. Caffe Nero did not respond to enquires from Campaign.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Neutrogena has sent out an RFI for a global digital agency this month. There is no incumbent but DDB Paris handles the Johnson & Johnson's brand above-the-line business.

Coty's haircare brand Wella is also on the hunt for a digital agency after sending out an RFI this month. The Observatory International is handling the review and there is no incumbent.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Essence is poised to win Nando's UK media account after a competitive review. Havas Media has looked after Nando’s since 2011.

The new owner of the Goodfella's Pizza brand, Nomad Foods, has tasked its existing partner Grey London with creating a new multichannel campaign to relaunch the frozen meal in 2019. The brand had been working with Dublin-based agency The Public House in the UK and Ireland.

Proximity Worldwide and BBDO have won a huge slice of creative work from Bayer. The agencies will take on Bayer’s global Companion Animal account following a competitive review. The assignment includes the Seresto, Advantix, Advantage and Drontal brands.

Ecommerce photo gifting brand Photobox has appointed The Specialist Works to handle its communications strategy, media planning and buying account. The brand previously worked with MediaCom.

Walter Scott, the Edinburgh-based global investment management company that is part of BNY Mellon, has appointed The Gate as its full-service agency after a review conducted with the AAR. There was no incumbent. The Gate’s remit is full-service strategy, creative and media. Walter Scott's head of marketing is Claire Harrison-Church, the former Asda marketer.

Meanwhile, The Gate's parent company MSQ Partners has picked up the ad account for UK Export Finance, the UK's export credit agency. The appointment follows a competitive pitch on the government’s main Campaign Solutions roster and the incumbent was Ogilvy UK.

Condeco, the workspace management tech company, has appointed Gyro London as its global agency to support brand evolution and marketing communications. There is no incumbent agency.