Pitch update: Mothercare, Sky, Lidl, O2 and more

Lidl: parting ways with TBWA

Ongoing reviews

A result on the Mothercare pitch is imminent after three agencies pitched for the retailer's ad account earlier this month: Creature, Mcgarrybowen and one other. Mothercare last worked with St Luke's on a project basis but does not have a retained agency at present.

Adam & Eve/DDB is no longer working with Sky on its Sky Sports ad account, Campaign reported yesterday. However, Sky will not make a decision about replacing the Omnicom agency until it completes its master brand review in the autumn. Roster agencies WCRS and Brothers & Sisters are pitching for that account against Mother and TBWA\London.

Nando's held chemistry meetings with six agencies this week and is expected to invite three or four to pitch for its creative business. The successful agency could either work alongside or replace Adjust Your Set, the content shop appointed last year. The Observatory International is handling the review.

Experian is holding pitches for its CRM account in September. The work is handled by a number of agencies and Bartle Bogle Hegarty London remains as the lead agency for brand strategy and creative.

Caffe Nero's final creative account pitch is next week and three agencies are in the running. There is no incumbent.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Lidl is reviewing its advertising account after splitting with TBWA\London. The discount supermarket's creative review comes two months after it moved its £70m media planning account to OMD UK from Starcom, which still handles the media buying.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Havas Group Media will manage all of Telefónica's estimated £70m UK media spend, after the phone giant brought together the O2 and Giffgaff accounts.

Madame Tussaud’s has handed its global creative account to Atomic London following a four-way pitch. Atomic, which takes over from Clinic, will devise work to make the attractions brand relevant to new audiences and highlight that it is "no longer a static museum but provides guests with a variety of fully immersive fame experiences", according to global brand director Benvon Crumpler.

Above & Beyond has won a competitive pitch for the Mayor of London's tourism body London & Partners for the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau and Eurostar. The group chose Above & Beyond to develop an online video and social campaign encouraging American millennials to book a transatlantic trip and enjoy both London and Paris. The campaign will launch in October 2018 in the US and run through the end of March 2019. Media will be handled by All Response Media.

Digital mortgage broker Habito has hired Uncommon to create its UK advertising campaign. The work will launch this autumn and there is no incumbent agency.

Femtech brand Elvie has brought on Mother as creative agency. Elvie is best known for Elvie Trainer, the Kegel trainer and app which has been adopted by the NHS to help women with incontinence treatment. The brand has more products in the pipeline.

WaterAid has appointed Access as its global web development partner after a competitive four-way pitch for both the charity’s ongoing platform support and future digital design, development and project work, including the growth of its current digital portfolio from seven member sites and three country sites to more than 40 sites and nine microsites in the next three years. WaterAid previously worked with Mirum.

Dare has been appointed as the sole digital agency for London’s new arts space, Cromwell Place, following a competitive pitch. The Inside Ideas Group-owned agency will work across the entire digital remit for Cromwell Place – a Grade II listed site spread across five buildings in South Kensington – including design and development of its new online platform, and developing its entire membership customer experience journey. There is no incumbent and the pitch was run through Creativebrief.

Equifax has appointed Agenda21 as its media agency following a pitch. The global information solutions company previously worked with Equimedia.