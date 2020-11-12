Pitch Update: National Express reviews media, Wickes searches for CRM shop

Ongoing

Quaker Oats, one of the final PepsiCo accounts held by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, held tissue meetings with the agencies vying for its advertising account last week. AMV BBDO will be loading up on porridge ahead of the pitches next week. It hopes to fend off competition from Havas London, Wonderhood and Uncommon Creative Studio. Walkers split with AMV after 22 years earlier this year and subsequently hired VCCP. Happily for fans of cheeky chrisp thieves – if not for advertising awards juries – PepsiCo has said its relationship with Gary Lineker (which predates AMV's relationship with the brand) will continue. Mother snatched Doritos from AMV in October, although the brand has not released a major UK campaign in the past few years.

Omnicom, Publicis Groupe and WPP are battling it out for the Nomad Foods European media planning and buying account. It includes the Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods is consolidating its media, digital and ecommerce businesses as part of this process. These accounts are currently held by Publicis Groupe agencies Zenith and Performics.

Reviews

National Express is reviewing its media planning and buying, parting ways with 10-year incumbent Havas Media. The pitch process is being handled by Hamilton Associates. Havas Media has opted not to repitch for the account. National Express declined to comment.

Wickes is searching for a CRM agency. The retailer is working with Oystercatchers on the review, and has held chemistry meetings with agencies. Wickes and Oystercatchers declined to comment.

Wins

Alzheimer's Society has appointed Medialab as its media agency, after a review process that did not involve a pitch. The account was previously with Bountiful Cow – though Medialab has also worked with the charity in the past.

Bother, the household delivery company, has awarded its £6m media planning and buying account to Walk-In Media after a competitive pitch process. Douglas Morton, founder and chief executive of Bother, said: "Walk-In-Media impressed us with their deep understanding of our proposition, their enthusiasm for the task and their next level data-driven solutions. We are really looking forward to working with them."

Hotels.com has appointed Anomaly London as its European creative agency following a competitive pitch. The shop fought off competition from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, The Brooklyn Brothers and McCann UK. Five-year incumbent Crispin Porter & Bogusky London did not take part in the process.

Braun Audio has appointed The Wild to a creative social media account to launch the brand's new LE speaker range. The business will last for six months from this week. As it is a new brief there is no incumbent.

Little Moons, the mochi ice-cream brand, has picked Lucky Generals to work on its ad account, with the brand wanting to increase its presence in the UK and continental Europe. The agency's first work for Little Moons is set to be released in the spring.