Pitch Update: National Highways, British Gas, Made, Uber, Dr Pepper and more

Reviews

National Highways (previously known as Highways England) is driving ahead with a hunt for a new creative agency, because its current contract with Adam & Eve/DDB is coming to an end. The agency has decided to take the next exit and will not repitch for the business. The winning shop will work on a safety campaign designed to reduce the number of road traffic incidents where people are killed or seriously injured. Final pitches have taken place and the procurement department is reviewing the work with a view to awarding the account shortly. Ongoing pitches The advertising leg of the British Gas pitch is moving forward Agencies thought to be currently perfecting their tariffs include Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Karmarama and Mother, as well as the incumbent The & Partnership. Publicis Groupe's Bartle Bogle Hegarty is understood to have had some interaction with the company but is not pitching.

ID Comms is handling the media review, which is at an earlier stage and being run separately. MediaCom is the incumbent and works alongside The & Partnership and customer engagement agency Wunderman as part of a WPP-backed Team Nucleus.

Wins

Lenovo has split its global media duties following a review. The consumer electronics company powered up Stagwell’s media agency Assembly to be its global agency of record in a transatlantic remit that spans EMEA, North America and Latin America. Dentsu was appointed to cover its Asia-Pacific markets and Publicis Media's Performics has retained Lenovo’s China and global ecommerce business. Publicis Media previously held the global media business through a bespoke client unit called Lenovo One Media, which was led by Spark Foundry and Performics.

Pablo has quenched Dr Pepper’s thirst for a new creative agency. The London agency won the creative account following a competitive pitch. The soft drinks company has previously worked with Deutsch LA, having produced recent campaigns like “Fansville” in late 2021 and “The one you deserve” earlier this year. Pablo declined to comment on the win.

Wonderhood Studios has been appointed by homewares and furniture brand Made to launch its 2022 pan-European brand campaign, following a competitive pitch process. Wonderhood Studios will work closely with Made to help bring to life the brand’s vision in its marketing. Reports that the Wonderhood Studios offices have recently had a complete makeover have not been verified.

Born Social has jumped into the driving seat after being selected as social agency of record for Uber in EMEA. Following a competitive pitch against five other agencies, the shop will deliver multichannel social media for Uber in the UK, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain. R/GA was the incumbent.

Money management app HyperJar has picked St Luke's to work on its ad account. There was no pitch process and no incumbent. The fintech company has asked the agency to develop a creative platform and a TV ad, which is set to air in the summer.

Digital platform provider Beyond Now has chosen Fox Agency to create and deliver its global launch. Fox Agency won a competitive pitch to articulate the brand’s global vision through brand strategy, development, design, and content. It will devise a new name, logo, visual identity and set of core values.

Above & Beyond has been appointed by Alzheimer’s Research UK to develop a new brand strategy and creative platform, following a competitive pitch against Creature and Atomic London. The charity kicked off a review of its creative requirements in January through AAR.

Wonderhood Studios previously worked with the dementia charity, creating its “Make breakthroughs possible” platform and a film called "The smartest thing" in December 2021, which highlighted the capabilities of the human brain.