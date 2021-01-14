Pitch Update: NatWest Group reviews UK media

Ongoing

Moneysupermarket is set to hold chemistry meetings with five agencies next week for its creative account. The price-comparison company, which is handling the process itself, split with Engine after two years and said it was looking for a partner to “take the brand in a new direction and meet the changing demands of our customers".

Reviews

NatWest Group is reviewing its UK media planning and buying account in the UK. The review, which launched just before Christmas, puts incumbent Zenith on alert. The Publicis Groupe agency has held the account for 10 years. The account is worth £26m, based on annual Nielsen billings. ID Comms is advising NatWest Group as part of the review process.

Wins

TUI has appointed Leo Burnett as its creative agency of record across Europe, following a five-month pitch process. The pitch, which was announced in September last year, put the Publicis Groupe agency up against Fold7, TBWA\London, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and incumbent VMLY&R London.

Publicis Groupe has won L'Oréal's media planning and buying in China, after a shootout against the incumbent, WPP’s Mindshare. Omnicom’s PHD was also involved at an earlier stage. The cosmetics giant was the world’s third-largest advertiser in 2020, after Amazon and Procter & Gamble, and has annual billings in China of at least $800m (£585m), according to industry estimates.

T-Mobile has appointed IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative to its $2.1bn (£1.5bn) US media account. The review, which began in September, includes duties for Sprint’s $1.1bn media account, after the networks officially merged in April. The pitch was run by ID Comms. The incumbents include Publicis Media’s Spark Foundry, which had T-Mobile’s offline media account, worth an estimated $700m; and GroupM’s Essence (T-Mobile’s digital media, estimated at $200m).

MBA has been appointed without a pitch by advanced recycling company Agilyx to cover a variety of digital, social and sales support areas to promote and position Agilyx globally. There was no incumbent.

The Kite Factory has won three new clients. The agency has been appointed to handle PPC and paid social for craft beer club and retailer Hoppily after a competitive pitch. The incumbent was Dodo Digital.

It has also been appointed to manage digital media strategy, planning and buying for home support charity Care Visions following a competitive pitch. There was no incumbent.

Lastly, it has been appointed by SOS Children’s Villages to handle Facebook and PPC advertising for a website launch next month. The agency was appointed without a pitch on the back of a social testing project last year, and there is no incumbent.