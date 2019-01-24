Pitch Update: Post Office holds pitches, while The FA and Sky make appointments

Ongoing pitches

The Post Office held its advertising pitches on Tuesday at its headquarters in the City. Incumbent MullenLowe London is fighting off competition from Unlimited and Ogilvy. The Post Office is looking for a partner to help the organisation position itself as a place to do more than send post. Emma Springham, its chief marketing officer, is running the process through the Official Journal of the European Union. A result is expected in two weeks' time. The media planning agency is Carat and the buying shop is Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Reviews

Virgin Media, the TV, broadband and mobile provider, is reviewing its creative account, which has been held by Bartle Bogle Hegarty since 2011. BBH has been invited to repitch. The brand is working with AAR on the process. Manning Gottlieb OMD works with Virgin Media on media.

Wins

Beano Studios has been appointed by The Football Association following a competitive pitch against digital agencies to create and launch FA SuperKicks, an app aimed at children aged 5 to 11 designed to drive play and learning in football.

Sky has appointed Leeds-based performance marketing agency Journey Further to its paid search account after a competitive pitch. The business was previously held by iProspect.

Gin brand Warner Edwards has appointed Birmingham-based Life as its first below-the-line agency after a competitive pitch. Last year, Warner Edwards appointed Pablo as its first ad agency and launched a Christmas campaign that tried to differentiate the brand as "farm-grown gin" compared with its slick metropolitan rivals.

Anglian Water, the utility company covering the largest and driest part of England and Wales, has appointed The Corner as its lead creative agency. The appointment follows a competitive pitch run by Oystercatchers. The Corner will start working on a creative platform this month, with campaign activity later in 2019.

London North Eastern Railway, the government-owned train company operating the East Coast Main Line franchise, has appointed TMW Unlimited to develop its future loyalty proposition. Virgin Trains previously handled the franchise, which runs from London to north-east England and Scotland.