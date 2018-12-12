Pitch Update: Post Office, Just Eat, Red Bull, Johnnie Walker and more

Ongoing reviews

Agencies interested in the Post Office’s creative account were asked to complete an RFI by the end of last week. Pitches are expected on the second week of January. MullenLowe London is the incumbent and is repitching.

Just Eat is poised to pick its new ad agency after seeing Anomaly, Chime, McCann and Mother next week. Two-year incumbent Karmarama declined to take part in the process, which is handled by AAR.

The Red Bull pitch for promoting its global social entrepreneurs programme has been put on hold. The energy drink brand launched a review earlier this year for a brief to market the Amaphiko programme, but has now paused the process to "work out priorities", a source said.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Johnnie Walker has called a pitch for its international advertising account. 72andSunny works with the Diageo whisky brand globally, while Anomaly focuses on the US, and both agencies have been invited to repitch.

Homebase is reviewing its media business. The incumbent, Initiative UK, has declined to take part in the pitch, which is being managed by Ebiquity.

Hyundai and Kia are reviewing their media agency arrangements across Europe, Russia and Turkey. Innocean, the global in-house agency for Hyundai Motor Group, will run the process for the brands, which currently work with Havas Media Group in Europe.

Invesco, the investment funds company, which hired Lida chairman Matthew Heath as chief marketing officer in September, is conducting a review of its brand and CRM activity through Oystercatchers. The incumbent on the CRM business is Lida.

Car rental brand Sixt parted ways with Grey London earlier this year and is now looking for a new agency.

Yorkshire Building Society is reviewing its media account. The company sent out a request for information two weeks ago and UM Birmingham is the incumbent. YBS confirmed the review and said it has no plans to review is creative business held by Red Brick Road.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Karmarama has won Lidl’s advertising account in a competitive review handled by AAR. The Accenture Interactive agency beat Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS to the £70m business, which was previously with TBWA\London. Karmarama will take over the account in March.

GoCompare.com is in advanced talks about awarding its media buying account to Omnicom's Hearts & Science, according to a spokesman for the price-comparison brand. Carat was the incumbent and has handled the account since 2011.

The AA has appointed Goodstuff Communications as its media agency of record. The £14m business is also moving from Carat, which did not repitch.

Co-op Group has handed lead creative duties to Lucky Generals with a remit across food, funerals, insurance and healthcare. Forever Beta is the incumbent for food, but Co-op has not commented on whether the relationship will continue.

House of Fraser has chosen Who Wot Why as its new ad agency after a pitch that endured the retailer going into administration and being bought by Sports Direct. Who Wot Why fought off Creature London and The & Partnership London in a process handled by Oystercatchers. And Rising, the incumbent, did not repitch.

Tourism Australia has appointed M&C Saatchi for its global creative account, 10 years after splitting with the agency. Tourism Australia has also hired Digitas as its global digital agency after a process that lasted for several months and included the incumbent, Clemenger BBDO Sydney.

AG Barr has appointed Red Brick Road as its retained creative agency for Rubicon, the fruit-drink brand, after a competitive pitch. BMB, the incumbent, did not repitch. The review was run through Creativebrief.

Yonder Media and All Response Media are working in partnership to deliver media strategy, planning and buying across multiple territories for smartphone maker OnePlus. Spark Foundry previously worked with the brand.

Bosch Home Appliances has awarded lead global creative agency duties to Leagas Delaney after a pitch against Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Publicis.Sapient and Spanish agency Pingüino Torreblanca. The first work from Leagas Delaney is due in the New Year. The incumbent, BBDO Berlin, continues to work with the wider Bosch group.

Playmobil has appointed Azure Media, Havas Media Group’s specialist media agency focused on child and parent markets, to handle its £7m UK and Ireland media business. The account was previously with Cube Media.

Spar has appointed We Are Social as its UK social media agency without a pitch. There was no incumbent.

Setapp, a curatorial service that helps people find the apps they need, has appointed Droga5 London to handle advertising for its global launch. Droga5 is Setapp's first ad agency.

Grenade, the active nutrition brand that makes protein bar Carb Killa, has appointed Social Chain as its first lead social agency. The appointment was made without a pitch.

The Wildlife Trusts has appointed Don’t Panic as its first agency of record, after a competitive pitch against five other agencies.

HMS16 has begun working with CoinStreet Partners, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency consultancy.

Editor's note: Next week's Pitch Update will feature the final New Business Rankings of 2018. To submit an account win, please email campaignnewbiz@haymarket.com by midnight tonight, which is the final deadline for consideration. Submissions must contain proof of the account's UK above-the-line spend as well as declaring the incumbent agency.