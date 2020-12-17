Pitch Update: Post Office shortlist revealed; govt roster review begins

Ongoing

The Post Office has shortlisted incumbent agency Carat as well as WPP shops MediaCom and Wavemaker in its media planning and buying review. Campaign understands the process is being run directly by the Post Office in a somewhat unusual fashion: agencies are being asked to submit written submissions and discuss them in weekly meetings, which are set to take place until February.

The new contract is expected to start on 21 July and the £7m account is currently split between Carat (planning) and Manning Gottlieb OMD's OmniGov (buying). The account is up for review because it is moving off the government's media-buying framework next year.

As some 60% of the country is now under tier three Covid-19 restrictions, one might imagine many an ad person would jump at the chance of a new client offering the prospect of sunny foreign travel at some point in the new year – vaccine roll-out allowing. So, spare a thought for Fold7, Leo Burnett, TBWA\London and VMLY&R London, all of which have one within their grasp. The four are waiting for the result of the TUI global creative pitch, which is expected before Christmas.

The agencies pitched for the ad account in November in a process the travel operator managed in-house. VMLY&R London is the incumbent and picked up the business – in its former incarnation as Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R – in 2015.

The winning agency will create a new platform that can increase the longevity of the brand beyond a fortnight as well as creating a brand campaign at some point next year.

There will be little rest for the agencies enjoying some Champers this Christmas as Moët Hennessy has scheduled chemistry meetings in January. The drinks division of luxury powerhouse LVMH is working with Creativebrief on the pitch process.

Reviews

Agencies are preparing to pitch for the government's advertising frameworks next year. The Campaigns Solutions roster, which has been extended to December 2021, is currently at pre-market engagement stage and is expected to be awarded in August next year.

The Communications Marketplace roster replaces the current Communication Services framework (which expires in January 2022) and is aimed at shops providing marketing, communications, media strategy and planning, events and creative, and content development. The Crown Commercial Service expects to pick a winner for this roster in August or September next year.

Ferrero is holding a global creative pitch for its hazelnut and cocoa spread, Nutella. The brand is looking for an agency to create communications to support various "tent-pole occasions" – understood to include Shrove Tuesday and Christmas – throughout the year. The work will run internationally. Ferrero has enlisted The Observatory International to help with agency selection.

Wins

Juicy Couture has picked Miroma Group's Raven to work on its communications and talent and influencer account in the UK. The agency will also create a visual direction and special projects for all Juicy Couture collaborations in the UK and across Europe. The business was awarded without a pitch process and there is no incumbent.

Oddbox, the fruit and vegetable delivery service that aims to cut down on the nation's food waste, has appointed performance marketing agency Journey Further after a pitch process. The agency will work on digital strategy, paid search, display and paid social.

Tempcover, the online temporary insurance company, has picked iCrossing to work on its SEO performance account following a competitive pitch process. The incumbent is iProspect.